A January study published in the scientific academic journal, Nature Communications, found that exposure to ultraviolet A in UV-nail polish dryers can damage DNA and lead to permanent mutations in human cells. The study said a growing concern is this exposure can lead to a heightened risk of developing cancer.
According to the study, researchers said ultraviolet A light “is commonly emitted by UV-nail polish dryers with recent reports suggesting that long-term use may increase the risk for developing skin cancer.”
According to the American Cancer Society, the amount of UV exposure also depends on the length of time your skin is exposed, and if the skin is protected with clothing or sunscreen.
This raises the concern of how much UV exposure it takes before one notices changes to their skin or is diagnosed with a form of skin cancer.
The answer to this is best attributed to the frequency that a person gets their nails done with the use of UV-nail polish dryers. Typically, the use of these types of dryers are for manicures that use gel polish which must dry with UV-nail polish dryers. However, there are other alternatives to these types of manicures, like a regular manicure with air-drying and dip powder manicures.
Blum Nail Bar, one of the many nail salons in Athens, offers many services without the use of UV light, according to their website.
Linh Truong, the manager of Blum Nail Bar, said that they do use UV nail dryers, but the amount of time a customer sits under it does not exceed a certain limit.
“For the gel, it’s 60 seconds,” Truong said. “It dries right away.”
In the study, researchers tested their theories on cells that were exposed to UV light from a UV nail dryer for a total of 20 minutes, which is much longer than the average person is exposed to in a manicure session.
Destiny Johnson, a fourth-year journalism student at UGA, said that learning of this new study frightened her.
“I’ve never heard that before; about the nail dryers in the nail salon causing [cancer],” Johnson said. “That’s new to me because I didn’t think they could cause that…that’s kind of scaring me now.”
Johnson said she prefers doing her own nails at home and going to nail salons for her pedicures.
Along with UV nail dryers, Truong said the salon has other ways to dry their customers' nails. This varies between air-drying and drying sprays, but it all depends on the type of manicure a person wants.
There are ways to protect yourself and prevent complications of long-term issues from using UV-nail dryers, such as making sure your salon regularly cleans and sterilizes their tools. The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends “applying a broad spectrum sunscreen to hands 20 minutes before [the] hands are exposed to UV light.”
One of the authors of the study, Maria Zhivagui, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California San Diego said in an interview with NBC News that she recommends people to just weigh the risks of using UV light for their nails.
“It seems like everything today is linked back to cancer,” Johnson said. “There should be a cure for it by now with everything that’s causing cancer.”