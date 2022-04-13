AthensFrontline- Multimedia

In our thirteenth episode, host Simran Kaur Malhotra speaks with Lisa Renzi-Hammond, a triple dawg, associate professor and neuroscientist at the College of Public Health at the University of Georgia. Together, Simran and Renzi-Hammond discuss Alzheimer’s disease, overpriced drugs, support systems, stigmas and rural vs. urban health care access.

