In our thirteenth episode, host Simran Kaur Malhotra speaks with Lisa Renzi-Hammond, a triple dawg, associate professor and neuroscientist at the College of Public Health at the University of Georgia. Together, Simran and Renzi-Hammond discuss Alzheimer’s disease, overpriced drugs, support systems, stigmas and rural vs. urban health care access.
The Athens Frontline: Alzheimer’s Disease
SIMRAN KAUR MALHOTRA
SIMRAN KAUR MALHOTRA
Health Editor and Athens Frontline Podcast Host
ABBEY CLARK
Athens Frontline Podcast Editor
-
-
SIMRAN KAUR MALHOTRA
Health Editor and Athens Frontline Podcast Host
Simran Kaur Malhotra is the current health editor and a member of the D&I committee. As a pre-med student, she is majoring in anthropology & minoring in global health. Simran is the founder and CEO of UGA Doctors Without Borders.
ABBEY CLARK
Athens Frontline Podcast Editor
Abbey is an Entertainment Media Studies Major with a minor in Film. Abbey has previously worked with ESPN, CNN, and Apple. She currently is the Experiential Learning Intern with Grady College.
