In our twelfth episode, host Simran Kaur Malhotra speaks with Leidong Mao, an associate professor and electrical engineer at the College of Engineering at the University of Georgia. Together, Simran and Mao discuss the future of cancer detection, circulating tumor cells and Mao’s newest patented technology.
The Athens Frontline: Cancer Detection
- SIMRAN KAUR MALHOTRA,
SIMRAN KAUR MALHOTRA
Health Editor and Athens Frontline Podcast Host
ABBEY CLARK
Athens Frontline Podcast Editor
-
- Updated
Tags
SIMRAN KAUR MALHOTRA
Health Editor and Athens Frontline Podcast Host
Simran Kaur Malhotra is the current health editor and a member of the D&I committee. As a pre-med student, she is majoring in anthropology & minoring in global health. Simran is the founder and CEO of UGA Doctors Without Borders. Associated: AHCJ; AAJA
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
ABBEY CLARK
Athens Frontline Podcast Editor
Abbey is an Entertainment Media Studies Major with a minor in Film. Abbey has previously worked with ESPN, CNN, and Apple. She currently is the Experiential Learning Intern with Grady College. Associated: The Industry, AAJA
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Case Tracker
A weekly snapshot of COVID cases in the state, on campus and in Athens-Clarke County. UGA vaccine rates are from the latest ArchNews post. For daily updates, see the links below.
|Metric
|Georgia
|ACC
|UGA
|This week
|12,360 (DPH backlog)
|27
|13
|Last week
|2,997
|8
|20
|Positivity
|4.8%
|4.6%
|0.6%
|Vaccinations (cumulative)
|6.6 mil
|61,700
|33,593
|Updated
|03/30/2022
Most Popular
Articles
- Mama’s Boy to open third location in local food hall
- Athens police searching for missing person
- Athens blotter: two roommates fight over broken spatula and more
- New Clarke Middle School principal announced following removal of Chris Pendley
- Update: Former UGA wide receiver indicted in murder of RaceTrac clerk
- Georgia Representatives pass bill to amend free speech policies on college campuses
- UGAPD Blotter: Baseball stuck in Tesla windshield, woman arrested for DUI at Creswell Hall
- Meet the Athens mayoral candidates: Kelly Girtz Q&A
- UGA graduate student arrested for child pornography
- Athens restaurant roundup: Spring cocktails, trivia and more
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Calico Vision, Angel Barn and Florida-based bands perform at The World Famous
- PHOTOS: Georgia baseball defeats Florida in dramatic fashion
- WEEK IN PHOTOS: 'The Sugar Bean Sisters,' Pride Prom and more
- PHOTOS: Georgia women's basketball welcomes new coach to Athens
- PHOTOS: Pride Alliance at UGA celebrates Pride Prom
- PHOTOS: Athens Creative Theatre's 'The Sugar Bean Sisters'
- PHOTOS: Stacey Abrams makes a stop in Athens for "One Georgia Tour"
- PHOTOS: Georgia softball defeats Texas A&M 8-7
- PHOTOS: 47th Annual Great Southland Stampede Rodeo