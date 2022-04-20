AthensFrontline- Multimedia

In our fourteenth episode, host Simran Kaur Malhotra speaks with Robin Buell, who joined the University of Georgia in 2021 as the Georgia Research Alliance eminent scholar chair in Crop Genomics in the Department of Crop & Soil Sciences and the Center for Applied Genetic Technologies. Together, Simran and Buell discuss modified plants, healthy foods and how food is medicine.

