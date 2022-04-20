In our fourteenth episode, host Simran Kaur Malhotra speaks with Robin Buell, who joined the University of Georgia in 2021 as the Georgia Research Alliance eminent scholar chair in Crop Genomics in the Department of Crop & Soil Sciences and the Center for Applied Genetic Technologies. Together, Simran and Buell discuss modified plants, healthy foods and how food is medicine.
The Athens Frontline: Food is Medicine
SIMRAN KAUR MALHOTRA,
SIMRAN KAUR MALHOTRA
Health Editor and Athens Frontline Podcast Host
ABBEY CLARK
Athens Frontline Podcast Editor
-
-
SIMRAN KAUR MALHOTRA
Health Editor and Athens Frontline Podcast Host
Simran Kaur Malhotra is the current health editor and a member of the D&I committee. As a pre-med student, she is majoring in anthropology & minoring in global health. Simran is the founder and CEO of UGA Doctors Without Borders. Associated: AHCJ; AAJA
ABBEY CLARK
Athens Frontline Podcast Editor
Abbey is an Entertainment Media Studies Major with a minor in Film. Abbey has previously worked with ESPN, CNN, and Apple. She currently is the Experiential Learning Intern with Grady College. Associated: The Industry, AAJA
