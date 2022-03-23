AthensFrontline- Multimedia

In our tenth episode, host Simran Kaur Malhotra speaks with Emily Rayens, corresponding author of a fungal infections study and a postdoctoral fellow in the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia.  Together, Simran and Rayens discuss the research funding, why fungal infections are important to know about, and anti-fungal resistance.

