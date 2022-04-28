In our last content episode of the season, host Simran Kaur Malhotra speaks with Donald Lloyd, a triple dawg and part-time associate professor in health policy and management at the University of Georgia. Together, Simran and Lloyd discuss the status of America’s health insurance, access to affordable healthcare, and differences in insurance plans.
The Athens Frontline: Health Insurance
SIMRAN KAUR MALHOTRA
SIMRAN KAUR MALHOTRA
Health Editor and Athens Frontline Podcast Host
ABBEY CLARK
Athens Frontline Podcast Editor
SIMRAN KAUR MALHOTRA
Health Editor and Athens Frontline Podcast Host
Simran Kaur Malhotra is the current health editor and a member of the D&I committee. As a pre-med student, she is majoring in anthropology & minoring in global health. Simran is the founder and CEO of UGA Doctors Without Borders. Associated: AHCJ; AAJA
ABBEY CLARK
Athens Frontline Podcast Editor
Abbey is an Entertainment Media Studies Major with a minor in Film. Abbey has previously worked with ESPN, CNN, and Apple. She currently is the Experiential Learning Intern with Grady College. Associated: The Industry, AAJA
COVID-19 Case Tracker
A weekly snapshot of COVID cases in the state, on campus and in Athens-Clarke County. UGA vaccine rates are from the latest ArchNews post. For daily updates, see the links below.
|Metric
|Georgia
|ACC
|UGA
|This week
|3,736
|40
|42
|Last week
|3,264
|24
|31
|Positivity
|3.9%
|5.6%
|4.651%
|Vaccinations (cumulative)
|6.6 mil
|61,951
|33,875
|Updated
|04/20/2022
