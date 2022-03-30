In our eleventh episode, host Simran Kaur Malhotra speaks with Anumantha Kanthasamy, an internationally renowned researcher and the first chair of the John H. “Johnny” Isakson Chair at the University of Georgia and Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar in Parkinson’s Research. Together, Simran and Kanthasamy discuss Parkinson’s disease, recent research support, and future plans.
The Athens Frontline: Parkinson's Disease
- SIMRAN KAUR MALHOTRA,
SIMRAN KAUR MALHOTRA
Health Editor and Athens Frontline Podcast Host
ABBEY CLARK
Athens Frontline Podcast Editor
-
-
Tags
SIMRAN KAUR MALHOTRA
Health Editor and Athens Frontline Podcast Host
Simran Kaur Malhotra is the current health editor and a member of the D&I committee. As a pre-med student, she is majoring in anthropology & minoring in global health. Simran is the founder and CEO of UGA Doctors Without Borders. Associated: AHCJ; AAJA
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
ABBEY CLARK
Athens Frontline Podcast Editor
Abbey is an Entertainment Media Studies Major with a minor in Film. Abbey has previously worked with ESPN, CNN, and Apple. She currently is the Experiential Learning Intern with Grady College. Associated: The Industry, AAJA
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Case Tracker
A weekly snapshot of COVID cases in the state, on campus and in Athens-Clarke County. UGA vaccine rates are from the latest ArchNews post. For daily updates, see the links below.
|Metric
|Georgia
|ACC
|UGA
|This week
|5,306
|19
|12
|Last week
|5,426
|15
|10
|Positivity
|4.5%
|2.4%
|0%
|Vaccinations (cumulative)
|6.6 mil
|61,568
|33,468
|Updated
|03/16/2022
Most Popular
Articles
- Athens police blotter: fight breaks out at Beef 'O' Brady's, dumpster illegally filled with tires and more
- Georgia women’s basketball guard Sarah Ashlee Barker enters transfer portal
- Missing Retired UGA Professor found safe
- Flying the coop: The Pink Flamingo leaves Athens
- UGA graduate student arrested for child pornography
- UGA Muslim Student Association petitions to extend dining hall hours for Ramadan
- Young players stepping up as Georgia football continues spring practice
- The Great Southland Stampede Rodeo returns to Athens
- Georgia hires Katie Abrahamson-Henderson as women’s basketball head coach
- Mama’s Boy to open third location in local food hall
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Stacey Abrams makes a stop in Athens for "One Georgia Tour"
- PHOTOS: 47th Annual Great Southland Stampede Rodeo
- PHOTOS: A look inside Southern Star Studio
- PHOTOS: Georgia softball wins with a walk off against Clemson
- PHOTOS: Georgia softball defeats Texas A&M 8-7
- PHOTOS: Dancing with the Athens Stars returns to Classic Center
- PHOTOS: Georgia women's basketball welcomes new coach to Athens
- PHOTOS: Athens Showgirl Cabaret performs at The Soundtrack
- PHOTOS: Georgia softball concludes UGA Classic
- PHOTOS: Georgia welcomes new men's basketball head coach Mike White