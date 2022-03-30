AthensFrontline- Multimedia

In our eleventh episode, host Simran Kaur Malhotra speaks with Anumantha Kanthasamy, an internationally renowned researcher and the first chair of the John H. “Johnny” Isakson Chair at the University of Georgia and Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar in Parkinson’s Research. Together, Simran and Kanthasamy discuss Parkinson’s disease, recent research support, and future plans.

