In our eighth episode, host Simran Kaur Malhotra speaks with Alan Hart, the business owner of the Franny’s Farmacy branch in Athens, GA. Bringing a tech background, degree in agriculture, and expertise in the biochemistry of cannabis, Hart explains the difference between cannabis-based terms, why cannabis is useful in healthcare, and the discrimination that exists behind cannabis use. Together, Simran and Hart discuss the benefits of cannabis, stigmas associated with the use, and how the business works.
The Athens Frontline Podcast: Cannabis
