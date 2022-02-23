In our seventh episode, host Simran Kaur Malhotra speaks with Dr. Timothy Brown, a professor in the Department of Pharmacology in the AU/UGA Medical Partnership. Bringing in experience from a lengthy career aiming to decrease health disparities amongst the LGBTQIA+ community, Dr. Brown explains the dynamic between patient, system, and health care provider. Together, Simran and Dr. Brown propose ideas and solutions on what needs to change.
The Athens Frontline Podcast: LGBTQIA+ Healthcare
Simran Kaur Malhotra is the current health editor and a member of the D&I committee. As a pre-med student, she is majoring in anthropology & minoring in global health. Simran is the founder and CEO of UGA Doctors Without Borders.
