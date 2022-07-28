As summer continues, many people will continue to spend their time outside in the heat. When spending long periods of time outside, it is important to prepare for the hot temperatures, and keep methods of staying cool in mind. This will help in staying protected from heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke and heat exhaustion, that could lead to death in severe cases.
Even though heat stroke and heat exhaustion have similar symptoms, they are not the same.
Similar but not the same
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness and occurs when the body is unable to cool itself down. When a heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can reach 106°F degrees or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, high body temperature and loss of consciousness.
To treat heat stroke, the CDC recommends the following steps: call 911 for medical attention, move the person to a cool, shaded area, remove outer clothing and cool them off using a variety of methods including a cool water bath or pressing cold cloths to the skin..
Heat exhaustion, on the other hand, occurs when the body loses an excess of water and salt, usually through excess sweating. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include nausea, weakness, heavy sweating and decreased urine output.
To treat heat exhaustion, the CDC recommends the following steps: remove the person from the area and give them liquids to drink, then remove unnecessary clothing including socks and shoes and cool them off with cold compressions or wash the head, face, and neck with cold water.
Emily Thompson, a fire sergeant and community risk reduction educator for Athens-Clarke County Fire & Emergency Services, said one of the tricks taught in training is to focus on the names of heat stroke and heat exhaustion to recognize their symptoms and severity.
“With heat exhaustion, you’ve lost too much water and salt. It’s the beginning stages of the road to heatstroke,” Thompson said. “ If you catch it early enough, you can just recover from your heat exhaustion.”
There are several reputable sources that serve to educate the public on these topics, such as the American College of Sports Medicine, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control, Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
They recommend multiple ways to prevent suffering from a heat-related illness.
First, make sure to stay hydrated. Bud Cooper, clinical professor and clinical education coordinator in the department of kinesiology, suggests drinking 32 ounces of a sports drink an hour prior to exercise, and drinking eight ounces of fluid every 30 minutes during. A quick check to determine hydration levels is the color of urine. For a hydrated individual, urine color should be clear or light yellow.
Other preventative steps include being well-rested, and trying to exercise in cooler hours, most likely in the morning or in the evening. If going outside during the hottest parts of the day is a must, make sure to take breaks. It is also important to wear clothing that wicks away the perspiration from the body, such as polyester and not cotton.
The final step is getting acclimated to the environment. Cooper said it takes seven to 10 days to properly acclimate to an environment or activity. The best approach in this is to limit the amount of time that is spent engaged in outdoor activities initially, and gradually increase as you feel you are used to the surrounding environment.
These tips apply to anyone from outside workers to those that participate in outside sports, such as football and marching band.
Oftentimes, those who participate in outdoor sports are also young children and teenagers, a group where it is especially important for parents to help educate on how to stay safe in hot temps.
Dr. Maneesha Agarwal, an assistant professor of Pediatric Emergency Medicine for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, said there are multiple ways for parents to educate their child. Similar to steps for educating adults on heat-related illnesses, these tips include urging children to pay attention to their bodies, stressing the seriousness of these illnesses, sending kids with plenty of fluid before going outdoors and wearing appropriate attire to help kids acclimatize to their environment.
Finally, Agarwal suggested that parents remind their children to be self-advocates. If a child does not feel comfortable practicing in the heat, being pushed inappropriately or feel as though they need a break, then they should feel safe talking to their coach about their hesitations.
“For many activities, the coaches may have athletic trainers on hand or have appropriate training, to make sure that they're monitoring the children and teenagers appropriately, and to treat anyone who's showing signs of heat related illness,” Agarwal said.
Mobile access to information
For easy access for education, Thompson recommends the OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool app. According to the CDC, the app provides various kinds of information, including signs and symptoms of different heat-related illnesses and hourly forecasts of the heat index to name a few. The app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play.
Being prepared for the heat is crucial in the summer months, and there are easy steps to prevent heat-related illnesses. When following these steps, heat related deaths can be easily prevented.
According to the EPA, about 600 people die per year from the heat.
“We can bring [that number of deaths] down if we have everybody doing the right thing,” Cooper said.