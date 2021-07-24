As the Delta variant rises throughout the nation, questions about booster shots, hospitalizations and vaccine hesitancy leave many frustrated. As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we will be launching weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.

Major updates

This week, a report showed that of all the COVID-19 cases that exist in the United States, about 83% of them are the Delta variant. The Delta variant is a variant of the Sars-CoV-2 disease which is far more transmissible and produces more severe sickness than previous versions of the virus.

Additionally, the vaccine producer Pfizer-BioNTech's intent to seek emergency authorization for a booster vaccine in the US has sparked new concerns among the general public regarding the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccinations against the highly infectious Delta variant. Health officials confirm that no booster is needed at this time and research is ongoing.

Health officials assert vaccinations are the best way to fight the pandemic and save lives. Using different tactics, states and companies are trying to appeal to vaccine-hesitant individuals throughout the nation.

Vaccine efficacy conversations have also arisen due to aggressive variants being identified. Vaccine efficacy shows to remain high against known variants.

Data Breakdown: UGA

With conversations and incentives launching from the University Health Center, student groups and ambassadors, the University of Georgia intends to open up campus completely in-person and focus on vaccinating individuals.

The lack of screening alongside the lack of a vaccine mandate is instilling frustration and worries among students and faculty as students return to Athens from different locations far and near.

UGA reported 12 COVID-19 cases over the week of July 12-18, a significant increase from the one case a week before.

The university conducted 148 surveillance tests during the week of July 12-16, an increase from the 85 tests last week. The positivity rate from surveillance testing was 1.4%, an increase from 0% the previous week. The World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University recommend communities try to maintain a positivity rate of 5% or lower.

There is still a chance of an uptrend in COVID-19 cases as different mutations of the coronavirus are found in Georgia and as people ease public health guidelines. The Red & Black will continue to monitor all COVID-19 related information reported by UGA.

Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment at the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any USG school. Students may also receive COVID-19 testing at UHC upon walk-in.

From July 12-18, 74 vaccines were administered at UHC out of the 19,136 on hand. In total, they have fully vaccinated 13,096 individuals.

Data Breakdown: Athens-Clarke County

Last week, Athens-Clarke County saw an increase of new confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to the week before.

From July 17-23, ACC reported 94 new confirmed cases, compared to 55 from July 10-16, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 8.1%.

This week, ACC reported zero confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — increased last week. On July 22, there were 32 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to the 16 on July 10.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, about 39% of ACC is fully vaccinated. This data severely undercuts what is needed to achieve herd immunity. Previous research has shown that herd immunity is achieved in communities with at least 70% of residents being vaccinated.

Data Breakdown: Georgia

Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased.

Georgia reported 12,243 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week of July 17-23, an increase from 6,843 last week. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate increased to 7.8% on July 23 compared to 4.7% on July 16. The number of confirmed deaths decreased — Georgia recorded 50 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths from July 17-23 compared to the 65 on July 10-16.

According to the Geospatial Information Office, the number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state increased significantly from about 767 on July 16 to 1,147 on July 23.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measured newly-found variants of COVID-19 from July 4-17. Of cases in Region 4, which includes Georgia, the Delta variant shows to be about 79.2% of all the cases identified within this time period.

According to the DPH, Georgia has administered a total of 8,619,042 vaccines as of July 23. 4,648,729 of these have been only the first dose. Only 40% of the state has been fully vaccinated. According to 2019 estimates from the US Census Bureau, Georgia has a total population of about 10,617,423.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said double masking amid the more contagious COVID-19 mutations found in the U.S. is likely more effective, according to a CNBC article. These strains have been found to be 30-70% more transmissible to others than the initial strain. Double-masking has been shown to block over 92% of potentially infectious particles from spreading to others, according to a study done by the CDC.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask anymore.

The CDC has also released guidelines for vaccinated individuals to still try their best to follow social distancing, wear masks and frequently wash hands even if they have been vaccinated.