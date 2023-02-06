Researchers at the University of Georgia have developed a new vaccine that could be the first clinically approved vaccination to protect against life-threatening fungal infections.
According to a previous UGA study, fungal infections cause more than 1.5 million deaths worldwide every year. These infections double hospitalization costs, the length of hospital stays and the risk of death in hospitalized patients, according to the study.
“There’s a significant unmet clinical need for this kind of prevention and also treatment, particularly among immunocompromised individuals,” Karen Norris, a professor in the UGA College of Veterinary Medicine, said in the release. “The patient population at risk for invasive fungal infections has increased significantly over the last several years.”
Norris is the lead investigator of the new study surrounding this. According to Norris and other researchers involved, “despite increases in fungal infections as well as the numbers of individuals at risk, there are no clinically approved fungal vaccines.”
The new experimental vaccine was designed to protect against the three most common fungal pathogens, Aspergillus, Candida and Pneumocystis. These pathogens are responsible for over 80% of fatal fungal infections, the release said.
The researchers were dependent on various immunocompromised models for the study. The new vaccine was effective in developing protecting antibodies for all the models used in the study.
“Because it targets three different pathogens, the vaccine has the potential to be groundbreaking regarding invasive fungal infections,” Norris said. “Plans are underway to develop the vaccine for a Phase I (human) safety trial.”