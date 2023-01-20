Recently, mumps have had a resurgence in multiple countries across the world. But new research by University of Georgia scientists reveals that the cause is likely due to a gradual decrease of vaccine-derived immunity, according to a recent UGA Media Relations press release. To address weakening protection, booster shots will more than likely be needed.
Mumps is caused by a viral infection and typically results in swollen salivary glands. Complications include deafness and various inflammatory conditions, according to the Center for Disease Control.
Orchitis — an inflammation of one or both testicles — is the most common complication found in post-pubertal men, occurring in around 30% of unvaccinated post-pubertal men. Similarly, the CDC said mastitis — an inflammation of breast tissue — was reported in 30% of unvaccinated post-pubertal women.
A vaccine for mumps was first developed in the 1960s, as well as vaccines to protect against measles and rubella, the release said. They were combined in 1971 to create the MMR vaccine, which offers protection against all three infections.
“The initial rollout of the MMR vaccine reduced the incidence of mumps very successfully,” Pejman Rohani, a UGA Athletic Association professor in ecology and infectious diseases, associate dean in the Odum School of Ecology and senior author of the mumps study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, said in the release. “This early success led to optimism that if vaccine coverage was high enough, we’d be able to eradicate it.”
Despite the high coverage of vaccines, resurgent cases of mumps have appeared in many countries over the past two decades, commonly among adolescents and young adults, according to the release. In December, the CDC reported that 37 U.S. states recorded cases of mumps during 2022. The numbers ranged from as high as 30 cases in Texas and as low as one case in other states.
From the study, Rohani’s team aimed to narrow down the cause of resurgent outbreaks. After analyzing decades of mumps incidence data, they found that the current vaccine provides good protection against mumps.
“The good news is that the vaccine provides immunity for a long period of time for many people,” Rohani said in the release. “If the conclusion was that this generation of vaccines is not good and we need new vaccines, that’s a 2 billion dollar enterprise.”
With this, they also found that for some people, their immunity fades over time. The CDC recommends that children get two doses of the MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12-15 months and the second dose at four to six years.
“On average, people are protected for more than 30 years,” Deven Gokhale, the first author of the study, said in the release. “Many resurgent cases are seen in adolescents and young adults in their 20s, so some people are losing immunity sooner than the average. Others may be protected for longer.”
Rohani said that the next phase of this research would be to use these kinds of validated models to formulate optimal catch-up or booster schedules to eliminate mumps altogether, according to the release.