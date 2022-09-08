The new COVID-19 boosters that target the omicron variants, as well as the original strain, are now available in Athens.
As shipments of the new bivalent COVID-19 booster arrive in Georgia, the Georgia Department of Public Health will begin offering it this week, according to a press release from the DPH.
The new boosters are available in various CVS locations in Athens, according to a CVS representative. Although the scheduling portal does not explicitly express which version of the booster is available, the representative confirmed options include the updated ones. To receive the updated version of the vaccine, the booster option must be chosen when scheduling an appointment.
Walgreens’ online portal shows whether the booster is the updated version, and according to the portal, there are appointments available in locations throughout Athens-Clarke County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommend the Pfizer updated booster for people aged 12 and up, and the Moderna updated booster for people aged 18 and up.
The genetic makeup of the original strain of COVID-19 is still present within the current booster doses. The updated vaccine contains the genetic recipes for two COVID-19 variants: the original strain and the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, which are the currently circulating COVID-19 variants. Before receiving the updated booster, people should wait at least two months after receiving their initial vaccination or their last booster shot.
Currently, the updated vaccine is only to be used as a booster. It is not to be used as the first two doses of the COVID vaccine, according to the DPH release. The original COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be used in the primary series and as a booster for children under the age of 12.
Georgia currently reports an average of 3,000 cases of COVID-19 per week. The BA.5 variant is responsible for more than 89% of newly reported cases. COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the state continue to fall, according to the DPH release.
Rochelle P. Walensky, the CDC’s director, said the new vaccines were made to offer broader protection against newer variations in a statement on Sept. 1. Walensky said they can help restore protection that has diminished since the last immunization, and that this recommendation came after a thorough scientific analysis and lively scientific debate.