With different vaccines being provided throughout Athens, the University of Georgia and the nation, talks about their efficacy have been increasing. Let’s break down the meaning and matter behind the current COVID-19 vaccines’ efficacy.
What is efficacy?
In simple terms, efficacy is how well the vaccine prevents the contraction of COVID-19 in those without prior infection. Knowing how well a vaccine protects someone from disease can help get vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration and be made available to the public.
Efficacy can also include how effective a vaccine or drug is in preventing individuals from going to the hospital or dying.
What efficacy do the currently available vaccines have?
Currently, there are three vaccines available throughout the nation and in the Athens community. Each of these vaccines has different efficacies.
According to Yale Medicine, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which first became available in December 2020 through approval from the FDA, has an efficacy of 95% at preventing symptomatic infection, hospitalizations and death. Currently, anyone over the age of 12 can get this vaccine regimen which includes 2 doses at 21 days apart.
This vaccine shows a promising 96% efficacy rate against the alpha and beta variant and a 88% efficacy rate against the delta variant.
The Moderna vaccine, which also received approval from the FDA in December 2020, is a two-dose vaccine regimen, instructed to be administered 28 days apart. The efficacy rate of this regimen is 94.1% against symptomatic infection, hospitalizations and death, which is very close to the Pfizer-BioNTech efficacy rate, according to Yale Medicine. For individuals over the age of 65, this efficacy rate is 86.4%. Currently, anyone 18 or older can get this vaccine.
Moderna's vaccine may give protection against the Alpha and Beta strains, according to Yale Medicine. While further study into Moderna's effectiveness against Delta is needed, some experts believe it may function in the same way as Pfizer because they are both mRNA vaccines.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine gained FDA approval in February 2021, introducing a one-shot regimen. According to Yale Medicine, this vaccine showed an overall efficacy of 72% against symptomatic disease and 86% against severe disease. Currently, anyone 18 or older can get this vaccine.
The efficacy of this vaccine has been demonstrated to provide protection against the Alpha variant. In South Africa, where the Beta variant was originally discovered, there was a 64% overall efficacy and 82% efficacy against severe illness, according to FDA studies released in late February. To establish the vaccine's efficacy against the Delta variant, further data is needed.
The COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech provide immunity for at least six months and may provide protection for up to two to three years. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been shown to be effective for at least eight months. All of these, however, will probably have to be administered on a yearly basis.
How much does efficacy matter?
Efficacy matters in terms of what the FDA should and should not approve for the betterment of the public in terms of health and wellness. However, you should not base your decision about getting a specific vaccine over another on just vaccine efficacy.
To help out your community and keep yourself safe, health care professionals advise you get the vaccine that is offered to you and easily available in your area. All of the approved vaccinations lower your chances of contracting a serious illness, requiring hospitalization or dying.