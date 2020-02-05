Housing Fair Exhibitors 2020

The Georgia men’s basketball team was defeated by Florida on Wednesday night in Gainesville by a score of 81-75. Georgia lost another conference game, falling to 12-10 overall and 2-7 in the SEC despite the efforts of its young duo, Anthony Edwards and Sahvir Wheeler. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:

Momentum Shift

After being up by as many as 22 points in the game, the Bulldogs were overrun by Florida midway through the second half and were unable to overcome the deficit. It marked the second time in three games Georgia has squandered a lead of 20 or more points.

Florida overcame a 15-point deficit — its largest halftime deficit in program history — to secure the comeback victory. Florida scored 55 second-half points.

A decisive 20-2 run with over six minutes remaining brought the Florida crowd into the game and stifled the previously dominant Georgia offense.

Georgia responded with a 12-4 run, but ultimately, it was not enough.

The Bulldogs’ offense was noticeably less effective in the second half. Much of that can be attributed to the game’s pace slowing down. Georgia thrived in the fast break but was not as effective when the speed dissipated.

Edwards dazzles again

After an impressive 29-point, 15-rebound performance against Texas A&M Saturday, Edwards followed up with 32 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

His scoring helped break the game open late in the second half with a difficult layup and his fourth 3-point make. Edwards was 4-6 from behind the line in the first half. He continued that effort with a 3-point shot to begin the second half. He finished 6 for 9 from the 3-point line (66.7%).

It was one of Edwards’ most complete games with Georgia, yet he was still less dominant offensively when momentum shifted. He played exceptionally well in spurts but was more involved in the Bulldog offense with the help of Wheeler, who Edwards has praised relentlessly this season.

Wheeler finished with 16 points, four assists and two rebounds, while shooting an efficient 6-8 from the field.

Edwards was efficient from the floor against Florida, going 10 for 17 (58.8%) in the game. It was an encouraging sign for the freshman who has struggled with his shooting percentages in conference play.

Hammonds continues slump

Rayshaun Hammonds has seen his production plummet over the last few contests. He had shot 4-17 in the three games prior to Wednesday’s matchup with the Gators.

Against Florida, Hammonds scored nine points. It was not a terribly inefficient night overall, but Hammonds was unable to find the mark from 3-point range (1-6) and was 0-2 from the free-throw line. He had multiple open long-distance shots from the corner but could not capitalize on the defensive lapses.

Hammonds’ disengagement has hurt the Georgia offense, as he was the team’s second-leading scorer at 12.5 points per game before Wednesday. That number has plummeted since conference play began.

Before the Florida game, head coach Tom Crean said they were focusing on Hammonds’ mindset, conditioning and pushing through adversities as they come up with him.

Hammonds’ shot count was his highest since Kentucky when he scored 16 points, so Georgia is clearly working to get him more involved.