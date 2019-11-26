January 30, 2020
Tate Grand Hall
11th Annual Red & Black Housing Fair
The annual Red & Black Housing Fair is the best way to find out about your possible housing option! Dozens of apartment complexes and property management companies will have information available for you to review.
PLUS
Prizes, giveaways, food, T-shirts and more!
