College apartments are often known for their tiny living rooms, tiny kitchens, tiny bathrooms and tiny well, everything. This lack of space doesn't always lend itself to caring for pets, but there are several species that are perfectly content as apartment dwellers.
- Name: Maui
- Animal: Cat
- Age: 2
- Life span: 12-18 years
- Costs: $100 in adoption fees and one-time costs, $50 a month for food and litter, plus annual vet bills
- Needs: A litter box, bed and a cat carrier if you’re planning on moving
- Owner: Aly Dusek, junior management major
There’s a reason cats are often named one of the most apartment-friendly pets. Typically laid-back and independent, they make great pets for on-the-go college students. One of the reasons Aly Dusek decided to adopt a cat was so she wouldn’t have to worry about coordinating a pet’s potty schedule with her classes.
- Name: Cairo
- Animal: Veiled chameleon
- Age: 9 months
- Life span: 5-8 years
- Average cost: $100 to purchase, $500 setup costs, $40 a month for food
- Needs: Terrarium, lights, mister, heater and foliage
- Owner: Keaton Turcotte, sophomore business management major and psychology double major
Turcotte was drawn to chameleons after growing up on a horse farm surrounded by an array of animals, including her brother’s reptiles. Cairo was adopted from a local PetSmart. Turcotte described Cairo as sassy and picky about who holds her, but said she will cuddle and display affection with the right people.
- Names: Finley and Fiona
- Animal: Tetra GloFish
- Age: Unknown
- Life Span: 3-5 years
- Average Cost: $5-10 to purchase, $50-100 for setup costs, less than $10 per month for supplies
- Needs: A 5-gallon fish tank, filter, heater and tank cleaning supplies
Mia McCombs and her roommate Kiley Hawkins knew they wanted fish before they even moved in together. The pair have an easy routine with their two fluorescent Tetra GloFish, which they feed once a day in the evenings. The main challenge is cleaning the fish tank — something to consider if you have a tiny sink or bathroom setup.
Not sure if you’re ready to commit? Try fostering.
Getting a pet is a big commitment, especially when living a chaotic life as a college student. If you want to see if owning a pet is right for you, or just want to help an animal in need, you can try fostering with organizations like the Athens Area Humane Society. Fostering with AAHS comes with an added plus — while you do all the cuddling, the nonprofit pays for all necessary supplies, including food and vet bills. For more information on fostering, you can visit the fostering FAQ section on the AAHS website.