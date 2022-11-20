When apartment hunting, one important consideration is proximity to campus. You may love your west side apartment, but how will you get to school? Your house on Milledge Avenue might be a short walk away from class, but what will you do on cold and rainy days? Here are some options to help you plan your commute.
Walking
Walking is a healthy, eco-friendly option — and it’s free. But be sure to consider weather and walkability. (Do you need to walk along major roads? Are there sidewalks?) Late nights at the library can also pose a safety concern, so be aware of your surroundings when walking in the dark.
Driving
Driving is one of the fastest and most convenient ways to get to class. But parking passes are expensive, and you might not be able to snag a spot near your classes. Parking is the optimal option for those who need to stay on campus longer or commute to a job after class. Without a parking pass, you can still park in the North Campus Deck, Tate Student Deck and various other lots; however, you pay to park each day for a certain number of hours, and the cost adds up fast.
Biking
This low-cost option is great for those who don’t want to pay for parking but live a little too far to walk. You’ll have to invest in a reliable bike, however, which can range from $200 to $1,000. Try local stores like The Hub Bicycles, Georgia Cycle Sport and the Gear Attic. An additional cost is a bike lock so you can keep your bike safe while on campus.
Bus
Don’t think that the UGA bus system is confined only to campus. If you find a place to live that’s nearby, you can use UGA buses to commute. The Health Sciences route, for instance, can be convenient for those renting in Normaltown and Five Points.
Athens Transit is a free city bus with 30 different routes. Hours of operation end at 9:45 p.m. during the week and 10 p.m. over the weekend. You can also schedule on-demand rides via the Uber app or by phone at 706-613-3434.
Several apartment complexes, like Athens Ridge, The Connection and Abbey West, have shuttles. See our housing website for more complexes with shuttle services.