Athens restaurants have adapted to new -- and often shifting -- regulations around the coronavirus pandemic, the result has been a host of new takeout and delivery options. In addition to creative packaging of local favorites, you can fix your own versions of restaurant fare with meal and cocktail kits.
While it's easy to reach for basic chain delivery, consider Athens restaurants when you order. You'll help support local businesses and you'll have more interesting options.
The Red & Black's special publications team has compiled list of local restaurants with details on dine-in, delivery, takeout and more.
