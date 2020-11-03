The fine print on your lease may seem like incomprehensible legal jargon, but it’s important to know all the little details about the place you’re thinking about moving into before you commit.
The Basics
If a complex representative promised you anything — lower rent, discounted utilities or a specific floorplan — make sure it’s reflected in writing on your lease. Patrick Connolly, a junior biology major at UGA, said a leasing agent at his apartment complex told him water was included with rent. But he said he later found out that water was billed separately.
Make sure all of the details are correct before you sign, from the price of your rent to your requested roommates. Look for any additional fees outside of rent and utilities — things like required deposits or processing fees.
Another important detail: cleaning fees after you move out. Meredith Greene, a junior public relations major, said she wasn’t aware until after the fact that a complex she lived in would charge her $100 because she didn’t leave her apartment spotless.
Make sure you understand your parking situation. Some complexes may not provide parking at all, and others may have assigned parking spots. Make sure you’re also clear on guest parking policies, as well as any special game day parking rules to avoid getting towed.
Save your own copy of the lease, whether it’s electronic or paper. If your landlord loses your lease, it can mean higher prices or even a last-minute search for a place to live a few days before classes start. It’s also good to have a reference in case any conflicts arise.
Utilities
Since UGA residence halls include utilities in upfront costs, most students living off-campus for the first time haven’t had to pay utilities before. Possible payments include water, power, cable, internet and trash, so make sure you find out what the property does or does not include.
Some landlords may cover certain utilities but require you to set up your own accounts for other utilities, such as cable or internet. If you’re living with roommates, it’s important to coordinate with them on how utility payments will be shared. Some complexes will automatically split utility charges evenly, but if you have to set up your own accounts, they will likely be charged to one person.
Tricia McLeer, a junior exercise and sports science major, said she and her roommates are each responsible for paying for one utility, and they use the app Splitwise to keep track of payments and make sure they pay each other back.
Term Length
Every housing complex or house has a different move-in and move-out date and will usually charge a fee for early move-in. In Athens, the majority of leases aimed at students begin in August and end in June or July of the following year. It’s important to make sure you have a place to stay between the end of your current lease and the beginning of your new one so you aren’t stuck without a home in late July, for instance.
Practically every lease also comes with a termination fee if you break the lease early. If circumstances arise and you have to break your lease, you should be prepared to pay whatever fee or remaining rent charges your property manager will charge.
Subleasing
If you decide to study abroad for a semester, go home for the summer or graduate in December, you may end up paying rent for an apartment or house you aren’t using. Most lease terms last a year, and the lease termination fee can end up being more expensive than just paying rent for the remainder of the lease.
If you want to make up for some lost money, subletting is sometimes an option, depending on your landlord. Some allow private subletting, some require you do it through a leasing officer and some ban it outright.
McLeer said when UGA ended in-person instruction due to COVID-19 in spring 2020, she moved back home and left her apartment unoccupied, although she was still paying rent. However, McLeer sublet her room to a friend while her friend was between lease terms.
