New to houseplants? You're not alone. Here are five beginner-friendly houseplants to add to your decor, with expert tips on plant care and styling.
Aloe vera
Alex Kidd of Foxglove Plantbar on Baxter recommends succulents, like jade and Aloe vera, famously known for its healing properties. Highly self-sufficient, they only need water when soil is completely dry.
Cast iron plant
This low-maintenance plant can grow three feet high and produce small purple blooms. Water every 10 to 14 days. Available locally at Cofer’s Home & Garden Showplace.
Fiddle leaf fig
Metal + Petal founder and designer Jade Joyner suggests the leafy Ficus lyrata, a popular larger plant with big design impact. They like bright indirect light and water every week or so.
Spider plant
One of the easiest plants to grow, spider plants help improve indoor air quality. They require watering once a week and fertilization of the soil in the summer.
Pothos
This trailing vine can be grown in water or with dry soil, and is recommended by Alison Rodgers of Indie South. It can handle conditions from low light to poor soil. Warning: Leaves can be toxic to pets!
This story originally appeared in The Red & Black's 2022 Student Housing Guide.