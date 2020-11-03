During your time in college, it’s easy to collect all kinds of things. They just pile up in your dorm room and then multiply when you get to an apartment. It can be overwhelming to declutter, but after it’s done, you’ll feel a lot lighter. A few tips:
First, pile things into categories like school, personal and miscellaneous items. Your English notes from freshman year? Those can probably be tossed. Your insurance information? Keep that somewhere safe.
Random free knick-knacks like koozies and key chains are fun to receive, but you might find they’re a waste of drawer space.
Investing in storage bins that fit in your closet or under your bed will make it easier to organize your belongings and find them again later.
Another option is to simply get a garbage bag and throw away anything that you do not use or, in the words of decluttering guru Marie Kondo, doesn’t “spark joy.”
Be sure to recycle anything that can be recycled.
Old clothes, tools, decor and furniture can also be donated to various charities in Athens, such as Goodwill and the Project Safe Thrift Store
Put on some music and dedicate a day to decluttering. It’s worth it.
