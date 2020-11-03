College students are busy. Saving and budgeting money can be another time-consuming task. Here are three ways you can take charge.
Plan meals and cook from home
Ordering a no-hassle meal from Uber Eats might be an easy option, but students can save money by planning meals. TurboTax recommends that college students learn how to cook in order to save money on each meal. By writing a grocery shopping list before each trip and committing to cooking your own meals, you can factor meal expenses into each month’s budget.
Download apps with discount deals
Hooked and Groupon are apps that offer discounts for local restaurants, breweries, gym classes and more. If you want to find places to go while still saving money, it’s worth looking into a discount app. Also keep an eye out for places that offer student discounts when you show your student ID card.
Set a monthly budget
Certain expenditures that are difficult to plan for — you can’t always predict when you’ll need a snack in between classes or whether you’ll need a car repair this month. Something you can plan for are monthly expenses such as groceries and gas money. By observing how much money you spend on certain necessities, you can determine how much money you can spend on leisure and how much money you can put in savings for your future. There are even useful apps for this, such as Mint, to organize your budget.
