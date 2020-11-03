If there’s one thing students know best, it’s how to problem-solve on a budget. When it comes to clogged drains, sometimes fixing them is as simple as throwing together some kitchen ingredients or DIY-ing a tool.
One of the easiest and most effective ways to unclog any drain involves half a cup of white vinegar and half a cup of baking soda. If you pour these ingredients down the clogged drain, wait about an hour and then follow up with some boiling water, it should clear up. Sometimes just boiling water can do the trick, too.
Another affordable solution for smaller drains — like those in your bathroom sink — requires a bit more handy work. You can use wire clothes hangers or durable paper clips to finagle debris out of smaller pipes.
For a more comprehensive look, you can find the slip nuts on the drain — they should be visible under your bathroom sink and essentially hold the pieces of pipe together — and loosen those until you can reach in and remove the clogged debris completely.
Tip: Before you loosen the pipes, lay down a towel to avoid making a mess under your sink.
Some clogged drains just need a quick fix, but others can pose a bigger issue. Make sure to contact a plumber or your property manager if your pipes need that expert touch.
