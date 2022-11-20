When transitioning from on-campus to off-campus housing, it’s important to note the difference in laws and ordinances from residence halls to Athens-Clarke County as a whole. So, to avoid any accidental run-ins with the law, here are a few rules to live by.
Where to park
Athens-Clarke County has an ordinance that prohibits people from parking in unapproved areas, even if it’s one’s own lawn. Anywhere on the property that isn’t specified as an approved area is subject to violation. Parking off of the street in the front yard is limited in all residential zones as well. These violations can lead to citations and also towing in certain areas, so be careful to read the signs before parking.
Where to put your trash cans
All recycling and trash cans are required to be put out in front of the property by 6 p.m. the day before pickup. They must also be removed from the street before the end of the day that the trash is collected. On the days when trash is not being collected, you are required to store the cans behind or adjacent to the home, or screened from view of the public.
Where to play music
There are restrictions for noise that transfers 300 feet from 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7:00 a.m. through midnight on Friday and Saturday. This ordinance includes sounds made from mechanical devices, human-produced sounds, commercial advertising and party noise. There are exceptions to this rule depending on if you have a permit or if it’s simply construction noise, but for the most part, just stay clear of producing amplified noise in public places.
Where to have your fire pits
Open burning or fires in most cases are prohibited in Athens-Clarke County, unless in provided grills, fireplaces and fire pits. Devices like backyard fireplaces, open metal drums, burn barrels or burn pits, however, are prohibited for burning with some exceptions, like if the fire is for cooking or recreational purposes.