House parties, movie nights and spontaneous take-out dinners with friends are part of the fabric of college life. The transition to off-campus housing can mean more opportunities for hosting, as there’s typically more room to spread out, more accessible parking and no resident assistant yelling at you to keep the noise down. For students living off campus for the first time, having friends over can be a big priority. Here’s some advice from fellow students on being a consummate host.
The Prep
The first rule of hosting is communicating with roommates. When you’re expecting company, make sure your roommates know. It’s crucial to be considerate. If a roommate has a test the next day, don’t invite friends over to watch horror movies at 2 a.m.
Once you’ve talked to your roommates, the real planning can begin. For more laid-back gatherings, this may just mean a quick group text and a run to the store. But for bigger parties, you might want to put in more effort. One of the first things to consider is how you’ll do food and drink. Will you order food? Prepare light snacks? Ask guests to contribute a dish? Do dessert only?
For a birthday party or other celebration, picking out a theme and making digital invites can elevate the occasion. Certain party theme trends come and go, but to have a memorable event, get creative with your theme. Ideas like Country Fried Christmas or Hippie Halloween add new flair to seasonal holidays. Costume parties with multiple themes, like prep versus punk, break up the monotony of a single theme.
A digital invitation can help attendees get all the information they need in a visually pleasing way. It also adds some heft to the occasion, making it more likely people will add it to their calendars and not flake out. Evite, Canva and Paperless Post are all good options. If you’re going with a theme, be sure to indicate that on any invites you send, as well as any parking information (and confirm what you tell them won’t get them ticketed or towed).
The Day Of
Whether it’s a chill watch party or an elaborately themed birthday bash, you’ll want to consider your guests’ needs.
Jordyn Bartholomew, a junior biology major, recommends checking in with guests about dietary needs and making sure there’s food everyone can eat. Do you have enough room in the refrigerator for drinks or will you need coolers and ice? What vessels will you use for food and drink, or will you go all disposable? Make sure you’re stocked up on paper goods like paper towels and toilet paper.
Senior advertising major Olivia Breen said seating is crucial. She recommends bringing barstools and other compact chairs into the living room for company. Breen also said when she’s preparing to host, she makes her apartment spotless.
“I clean it so well — like I’m karate chopping all the pillows — because I want everyone to walk in the house and feel like it smells good or looks good,” Breen said.
Keeping guests entertained is equally important. Good hosts will make sure everyone is having a good time, and no one is left standing in the corner alone. There are endless options for party games, but if you get bored of card games you can try apps like the karaoke app from Yokee.
One of the most important things a host can do is be flexible. Bartholomew said it’s important to not get “set in stone” with a certain party plan. Being open to new ideas can make your hosting experience more enjoyable, Bartholomew said.
The Aftermath
Just because your apartment starts out clean doesn’t mean it will stay that way. Breen suggests placing trash bags throughout your space if you’re throwing a party, so you aren’t left with one overflowing trash bin in the kitchen. She also recommends disposable cups and plates, which make cleaning up easier and spare real dishes from getting broken (and you should put a recycling bin out alongside the trash).
Bartholomew said she cleans as she goes throughout the night. By throwing away cups and putting away dishes as people finish using them, it makes cleaning easier later on, she said. And if you think about leaving those cups on the coffee table for too long, consider your roommate.
