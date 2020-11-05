Living away from home for the first time sounds like a luxurious experience. However, whether you are living on campus or off, with your best friend or with people you’ve never met before, there are a number of situations that can occur, and it’s important to know how to navigate them.
Olivia Perry, a senior public relations major, spent the majority of her college career living on campus as a resident assistant. Now, she lives in an off-campus apartment. She said she misses the programs and food availability on campus, as well as the dorm atmosphere and the ability to find a home away from home in other residents’ rooms. When you live off campus, it’s likely you’ll be spending less time with your neighbors and more time with your roommates.
Perry said having your own kitchen and bathroom is the main perk of living off campus because those spaces are often squabbled over by dorm residents.
Off-campus residents are less likely to have to share bathrooms with their roommates, as many houses and apartments offer private bathrooms. Newly off-campus residents who aren’t accustomed to sharing a private kitchen space with roommates also need to learn how to share responsibility for cleaning and stocking. Schedules can be effective for deciding who takes out the trash on what day, or who gets to use the shower at what time, if you are sharing a bathroom.
Living with another person who isn’t a member of your family can have its ups and downs. The most important thing is communication and understanding, Perry said, especially between people who have never met before.
When students live with someone new, it can be helpful to divide up shared spaces evenly so roommates can keep track of their own belongings. Regardless of whether your roommate is a friend or a new acquaintance, it’s important to respect each other and respect your shared living space.
When roommate situations get intense on campus, resident assistants are usually on call to help parties reach a compromise. However, students living off campus need to find other mediation resources, such as conflict resolution information on UGA’s University Health Center website.
When it comes to choosing who to room with, Perry recommends against living with someone unfamiliar. Many apartment complexes provide roommate matching services to pair together residents with similar habits, but taking a chance on someone you don’t know can still feel like a game of Russian roulette.
Living with friends may sound fun, but friendships can sometimes be strained by unexpected tensions related to cohabitation. On the other hand, living with friends can offer a fun experience if you’re already familiar with and accepting of each others’ habits.
“Make sure you’re compatible with that person,” said Emily Beasley, a freshman public relations major.
Ultimately, you should choose to live with someone who you are comfortable communicating with about your living standards.
This article originally was published in the 2020 edition of our special publication Student Housing Athens, GA.
