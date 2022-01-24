Found your dream rental? Make sure you can get from your new home to campus, work and your favorite hangouts.
Walking
There is plenty to love about walking: it’s eco-friendly, healthy and, best of all, free. However, whether or not walking is a realistic option for you is heavily dependent on where you live.
For residents of downtown complexes, such as The Mark or Georgia Heights, walking is a no-brainer. But if you live near Five Points, you can count on a half-hour walk, while complexes such as Abbey West or Athens Ridge would mean an epic hour-and-a-half trek.
There are also weather conditions and safety issues to take into consideration when walking, especially if you are known to pull late nights at the library. And let’s be honest, sometimes you just want to get somewhere fast.
Biking
Biking is a great option for those who live far enough from campus to make walking unrealistic, but too close to justify paying for parking. This has similar benefits to walking, with the added advantages of being faster and having ample “parking” opportunities across campus.
University of Georgia and Athens Transit buses are also equipped with bike racks if you need to hop on a bus between classes.
Though riding a bike is free, buying a reliable, quality bike is a significant investment. You’ll also need to purchase a bike lock to keep your bike safe. It’s also important to account for UGA’s hilly campus and the hot summers which can make biking more unpleasant. Another thing to consider is the weather. Heavy rainstorms and other weather events can make it difficult to bike, so have a backup plan.
Driving
Passes are expensive, lots are crowded and there’s a good chance you’ll end up parking at the edge of civilization (otherwise known as the Intramural Fields Deck). However, parking on campus can be the best option for those who have to go straight from class to work or for students who frequently stay on campus for long periods of time or into the night for club activities or an on-campus job.
Be realistic when picking your top choice lots. Unless you’re a very lucky person, you’re not going to get a North or Tate Deck pass. Based on your classes, go for lots like West Deck, South Deck and East Deck. Don’t forget about other small lots around campus like N12 and N08 which are an easy walk to North Campus.
Once you get a pass, make sure you factor in the time it takes to get from the lot to your classes when leaving for campus, not just the time it takes to get to the lot itself.
UGA Buses
Don’t think that the UGA bus system is confined only to campus. If you find a place to live that’s relatively nearby, you can use UGA buses to commute. The Health Sciences route, for instance, can be convenient for those renting in Normaltown and Five Points.
UGA Park & Ride
An economical option can be registering for a pass at the Park & Ride lot at the corner of College Station Road and North Oconee Access Road and taking the bus into campus. Buses run every 15 minutes.
Athens Transit
Fun Fact: Athens buses are free. This makes them a practical addition to walking or biking. Routes such as Prince Avenue make the trip from Normaltown to The Arch in about 30 minutes. The College Station/Barnett Shoals route connects major locations such as East Campus, the Main Library and the Tate Center. The buses also are equipped with bike racks.
Apartment Shuttles
Several apartment complexes operate shuttles. This is especially handy at complexes such as Athens Ridge, The Connection and Abbey West, all of which are several miles from campus. Some shuttles also run on weekends, providing safe rides for residents who want to enjoy the downtown nightlife.
While shuttles run on regular schedules, they don’t all have tracking apps, meaning they can sometimes be less predictable. Additionally, some shuttles don’t run later than 5 or 6 p.m., so you might have to take alternate transportation after evening club meetings or other activities.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 Student Housing Guide special publication.