The fine print on your lease may seem like incomprehensible legal jargon, but it’s important to know all the little details about the place you’re thinking about moving into before you commit.
The basics
If a complex representative promised you anything — lower rent, discounted utilities or a specific floor plan — make sure it’s reflected in writing on your lease.
Karan Patel, a senior management information systems major at UGA and landlord of two single-family homes on Jefferson Road, said he only allows one pet per property. Previously, he had two tenants, both with dogs, in the same home and realized he had not stated the number of pets allowed per property in the lease, causing him to re-evaluate the lease and allow for both tenants to have their dogs.
Make sure all of the details are correct before you sign, from the price of your rent to your requested roommates. Look for any additional fees outside of rent and utilities — things like required deposits or processing fees.
Alexandra Hardin, a senior political science and international affairs major at UGA, said she wasn’t made aware of a utility processing fee during her lease at Athens Ridge until a few months after moving in. One day, she noticed a charge of approximately $70 on her card. When she approached management about the charge, they informed her that they forgot to bill her for the utility processing fee, and decided to charge the few months worth of fees to the card they had on file without prior warning.
Utilities
Since UGA residence halls include utilities in upfront costs, most students living off-campus for the first time haven’t had to pay utilities before.
Possible payments include water, power, cable, internet and trash, so make sure you find out what the property does or does not include.
Some landlords may cover certain utilities but require you to set up your own accounts for other utilities, such as cable or internet. If you’re living with roommates, it’s important to coordinate with them on how utility payments will be shared. Some complexes will automatically split utility charges evenly, but if you have to set up your own accounts, they will likely be charged to one person.
Patel said both of his properties have one-year leases and each bedroom is rented at $650 per month with a $35 convenience fee charged for him to set up all utilities in his name to be billed directly to the account of the tenants. The fee covers internet and lawn care for the property, but tenants are responsible for water and electricity bills, all of which he has outlined in his leases.
Parking
Make sure you understand your parking situation. Some complexes may not provide parking at all, and others may have assigned parking spots. Make sure you’re also clear on guest parking policies, as well as any special game day parking rules to avoid getting towed.
Save your own copy of the lease, whether it’s electronic or paper. If your landlord loses your lease, it can mean higher prices or even a last-minute search for a place to live a few days before classes start. It’s also good to have a reference in case any conflicts arise.
Term length
Every housing complex or house has a different move-in and move-out date and will usually charge a fee for early move-in. In Athens, the majority of leases aimed at students begin in August and end in June or July of the following year. It’s important to make sure you have a place to stay between the end of your current lease and the beginning of your new one so you aren’t stuck without a home in late July, for instance.
Practically every lease includes a termination fee if you break the lease early. If circumstances arise and you have to break your lease, you should be prepared to pay whatever fee or remaining charges your property manager requests.
Subleasing and subletting
If you decide to study abroad for a semester, go home for the summer or graduate in December, you may end up paying rent for an apartment or house you aren’t using. Most lease terms last a year, and the termination fee can end up being more expensive than just paying rent for the remainder of the lease.
If you want to make up for some lost money, subletting is sometimes an option, depending on your landlord. Some allow private subletting, some require you do it through a leasing officer and some ban it outright.
If you choose to sublease, take the time to ask your new property management about anything you’re unsure about. Hardin said she took over the lease of a student who previously lived at Athens Ridge and had a dog. When Hardin asked the prior tenant, whose lease she was taking over, if the property was pet-friendly, she informed her the pet fee had already been paid. Hardin trusted her and later found out she was going to be charged a $300 fee for not registering her dog, in addition to paying the $250 pet fee.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 Student Housing Guide special publication.