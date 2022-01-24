One of the ways to make college living seem a little more homey is to spice up the decor of your rental house or apartment. Finding accessories and fashionable throws can help create an environment that feels like it has Mom’s touch. Here are a few ways to decorate your place without breaking the bank.
Get inspo before you go
Save money and time by organizing what you will be shopping for. By surfing the web for styles such as “modern,” “contemporary,” “farmhouse” or “coastal,” you can find inspiration for the kind of furniture and decorative pieces that will make your place yours. Equally important is to be in the know before you go. Have an idea of what your apartment comes furnished with, if at all, and make a list of what you need.
Start at a discount retailer
Discount retailers such as T.J. Maxx often have desirable name brand merchandise at a significantly reduced price. Brands such as Calvin Klein, Kate Spade and Ralph Lauren are available at lower prices but can make your apartment seem much more posh.
Do some strategic thrift shopping
While thrift shopping in Athens is always a good option, the inventory of couches, dressers and bookshelves can be quite low at the start of the school year because every college student in town is looking for the same thing. Thrift shop in your home city or take a day trip up to a Goodwill or Restore in larger cities like Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, Buckhead or Alpharetta. Alternatively, if you can afford to store your furniture for the summer, Athens’ thrift stores overflow with cheap finds at the end of the school year when everyone is moving out.
Purchase the day after the holiday
A tried and true budgeter will always use a calendar to time their shopping experience. By shopping after major holidays, such as Labor Day or Thanksgiving, shoppers can find many items significantly cheaper than the day before.
Visit virtual sources
Facebook Marketplace and your local Craigslist pages likely have an abundance of cheap furniture options as people move homes and upgrade their furnishings. Check these virtual marketplaces for used finds that can be refurbished or enjoyed as-is. Always be cautious when meeting up with a seller in person.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 Student Housing Guide special publication.