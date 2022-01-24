Renting a home is a daunting task. The rental market, tours and paperwork alone are an intimidating undertaking for most students. This guide takes you through some helpful steps to best navigate the process as you rent a home for the first time.
Start early
The Athens student housing market is highly competitive. Most homes and apartments want residents locked into a lease more than six months before it starts. Start looking at available homes as soon as you can, and do it with roommates!
Consider location
Athens has plenty of unique neighborhoods and areas to live, but commuting students should consider proximity to their classes. Downtown living is a good option for those wishing to walk to class. If the home is further away, keep an eye out for on-property parking and nearby bus stops. Don’t be afraid to check out your neighborhood, either! See what the culture is in the areas you’re looking at. Some areas prioritize college students, but others are more residential — be cautious when considering future parties or plans at the home.
Find your fit
Before looking for a specific home, decide what type of home you’d like. Apartments are smaller and don’t have as much individual green space, but they offer various amenities. Standalone homes are larger and often have their own yards or porches, but they lack easy access to apartment amenities and staff. There’s also in-between options like townhomes or gated communities, each offering their own benefits and drawbacks.
Take a thorough tour
When touring a potential property, there are certain things to keep an eye out for. Helpful questions include: Where are the outlets located? How new are the appliances? Are there any trains or loud vehicles in the area? What amenities are included? The list is long, but extensive questions are the best way to gauge a property.
Know your lease
Before signing, keep a careful eye on the lease and its components. Landlords will vary in their rules on altering the home. Check to see their policy on painting or putting holes in the walls, and find out what the pet policy is if necessary. Much of the necessary information about the landlord’s policies can be found in the lease, so read it closely.
Communicate with landlords
While the questions are a good place to start, they don’t end once the lease is signed. Before moving in, check with realtors to establish what is expected of the tenant. See how rent and utilities are paid each month — some use a portal, others ask for in-person delivery — and how to set up utilities in the new tenants’ names.
Prepare for move-in
Move-in day is easily overwhelming, especially if multiple people are living in the home. Prior to move-in, make sure to coordinate with roommates. For non-furnished homes, consider what furniture and appliances you may have or may need to buy. As move-in begins, it’s helpful to take photos of everything in the house, especially anything that’s broken. Communicate issues to landlords as soon as possible to avoid misplaced responsibility.
Maintain your home
It may seem obvious, but the transition from on-campus or at-home living to renting a home is a big one. The number of steps to take is intimidating, but it’s essential to stay on top of bills and utilities. Additionally, it’s important to file maintenance requests when necessary, and take care of the property itself! Soon enough, it’ll likely be another student’s home.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 Student Housing Guide special publication.