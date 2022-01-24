Here's your guide to the cooking gear and pantry items you should have in your kitchen.
Top Gear
That $300 KitchenAid stand mixer may add a pop of color to your kitchen, but do you need it? No. Here’s what you actually need.
Utensils
You need a spatula, tongs, wooden spoons, a whisk and a ladle. You will want a colander (hello pasta!), a can opener and a peeler.
Cookware
You can’t microwave everything, so you’ll need a few pots and pans. It is best to have a range of sizes, including a stockpot, a frying pan and a saucepan, all with lids.
Prepware
Cutting boards, mixing bowls, measuring cups and spoons are necessities. Wooden boards are nice for bread and cheese, but since wood is porous they should not be used for meats or juicy vegetables.
You don’t need a fancy knife block. The three knives every cook needs are: a serrated one for slicing bread, a paring knife for slicing and a big chef’s knife for chopping.
Bakeware
Glass dishes that can go in the oven or microwave and have lids so you can store leftovers easily are super useful. Get a few sizes of these if you can. It is also handy to have a sheet pan for baking things such as a frozen pizza or cookies.
Appliances
Not everyone needs a fancy mixer or Instant Pot, but there are still some essentials are worth purchasing. These include a plug-in kettle, a small blender, a hand mixer and a coffee maker.
Stock up
Keep a few staples on hand and you can make meals at a moment’s notice.
Dry goods
Pasta and rice are versatile grains and cook quickly. Unopened pasta will last in your pantry for up to a year, and most white rice will last indefinitely if unopened. Dried beans will also last for a while and are a good source of vegetarian protein. If you want to bake, you’ll need all-purpose flour, granulated and/or brown sugar, baking powder and baking soda.
Seasonings
Beyond salt and pepper, herbs and spices are essential for flavorful cooking. Pick up a pre-packed spice racks for as little as $20 at Walmart.
Cans and jars
A jar of pasta sauce over spaghetti paired with a can of green beans makes for a quick dinner. Canned beans are versatile and easier to use than dried beans and canned veggies can carry you over between grocery trips. Canned meats like fish and chicken will last for ages in your pantry before being used in a sandwich or a salad.
Oil, vinegar, condiments
Different types of vinegar are used for different kinds of cooking, but if you want just one, red wine vinegar is a good all-purpose option. Condiments such as mustard, mayonnaise, soy sauce, hot sauce and dressings provide easy ways to add personal flair to dishes.
Tip: Cooking sprays like Pam can be useful, but be warned — it’s recommended cooking spray isn’t used on non-stick cookware because it can damage the coating on your pans.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 Student Housing Guide special publication.