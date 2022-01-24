There are a multitude of leasing companies and property managers in Athens, and you’ll come across something different depending on how you look.
Rental listing websites such as Zillow or Trulia can be great tools to see a variety of properties operated by both individual property managers and leasing companies. To get you started, here’s a selection of companies that commonly lease properties to college students.
Carriage House Realty
Around in Athens for over 40 years, Carriage House specializes in homes available for both sale and rental.
Office: 855 Gaines School Rd., Suite N
CollegeTown Properties
The major player in student property management, CollegeTown operates more than 2,000 Athens units, ranging from single-family houses to smaller developments — including some historic buildings.
Office: 2005 S. Milledge Avenue
Howard Properties
This company rents apartments and houses to students and young professionals. It has operated for 40 years and mainly owns properties close to campus in the Five Points area.
Office: 721 S. Milledge Avenue
Iron Horse Property Management
Iron Horse manages the rental of properties for homeowners around Athens, including some properties in Oconee County.
Office: 100 Athens Town Blvd., Ste 1B
ironhorsepropertymanagement.com
Rent Athens
Rent Athens rents houses, apartments and condos, specializing in properties like Archer Apartments and The Redland.
Office: 247 E. Washington St.
Skywater Realty
Skywater focuses on high-end apartments and homes for students and families in both Athens and Milledegville.
Office: 232 Epps Bridge Rd.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 Student Housing Guide special publication.