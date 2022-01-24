Across the board, the mental health benefits of having a pet are indisputable. Studies have shown links between dog ownership and increased self care, and cats can help with anxiety or bad moods. Watching live fish in a tank has increased concentration levels, especially among people on the spectrum. But, there are still factors to consider before you adopt.
Consider: Financials
Owning an animal can come with unexpected costs that start to add up pretty quickly, especially in a college student’s tight budget. From adoption and vaccination fees to yearly veterinary visits, students must set aside the funds to maintain the well-being of their pets.
Even obvious costs such as food, toys and pet accessories can be a hassle to keep up with, so it is important to be in a financial position that can take on this additional life.
Think: Time Management
If there’s one thing most pets need, it’s attention. In order for animal companions to live healthy, happy lives, it’s important to set aside time for their care. This can be difficult for full-time students with additional jobs, extracurriculars, sports or other responsibilities.
For students who want a pet but are not sure if their schedule will have much flexibility, it could be helpful to consider animal options that are low maintenance or more self-sufficient. Options such as a cat or tortoise might be easier to handle than a dog, especially for a first-time pet owner.
Don’t Forget: Roommates
When living with other people, it is important to consider the concerns and needs of everyone in the space, no matter the building’s animal policy. It is important to make sure that the pet does not become the burden or responsibility of any humans you are sharing your home with. This comes with setting boundaries and having an open dialogue.
When talking to your roommates about your pet(s), inform them of the behaviors of your animal and the things they should expect from day to day life. Many people live with animal allergies and may have fears or reservations about certain animals, so it is important to have these discussions up front.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 Student Housing Guide special publication.