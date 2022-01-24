When you move out of your dorm and go home for the summer, you may not be able to take your belongings with you. And if you’re moving between rentals, there’s likely to be a few weeks between the end of your old lease and the start of your new lease. In these situations, you’ll want to look for a storage unit to keep your belongings safe and avoid the hassle of lugging everything back home before your next move-in.
Units come in a variety of sizes and prices. Some are climate controlled and others have drive-up access. Consider getting a unit nearby your new rental, and call the facility to discuss your options. You can split the cost and space with your roommates or friends. Plan ahead to make sure you get space, since reservations quickly fill up at the end of the school year.
Check out these options:
Chase Street Self Storage
1150 N. Chase St.
(706) 548-6400
CubeSmart Self Storage
300 Old Epps Bridge Road
(706) 363-3292
Devon Self Storage
2375 Lexington Road
(706) 526-4527
Elbow Room Self Storage
925 Danielsville Road
(706) 369-9777
Extra Space Storage
101 Huntington Court
(762) 499-6900
Five Points Storage
185 S. Milledge Drive
(706) 850-7712
StorageMart
3985 Atlanta Highway
(706) 548-2252
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 Student Housing Guide special publication.