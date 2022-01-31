Here's a comprehensive guide to all things roommate-related, from drawing the metaphorical line in a shared space to knowing how to keep the peace when things get hard.
Setting boundaries
Living with strangers or friends can be a fun adventure. It can also be daunting to navigate entirely new dynamics and responsibilities with a shared space. It might not seem exciting, but boundaries are essential to roommate success.
First, communicate information of all sorts. Having a guest over? Shoot your roommate a text, or try asking if they’re okay with it. If you’re leaving for the weekend or making changes to the home, communicate it. Blindsiding each other isn’t the basis of a good relationship. Boundaries look different for everyone, of course. It might be as simple as establishing some “me time” away from roommates. Try to figure out what works for you and your peers!
Splitting storage space
When stocking the fridge, it can help to claim your own shelf or label your food, especially if you and your roommate don’t know each other well. Have a discussion with your roommate at the beginning to work out a system you’re both comfortable with and avoid petty food theft conflicts.
Before you move in together, discuss who can provide what for the kitchen. Do you really need three different Brita water pitchers? If you’re tight on valuable cupboard or counter space, determine whether duplicate appliances and cooking gear can be stored with family, sold or donated.
Friends vs. randoms
Rooming with friends usually feels like a more comfortable option, and it won’t seem as intimidating as living with a stranger. You know you get along and have similar interests, so you can skip the awkward getting-to-know-each-other conversations.
On the other hand, living with someone is different from being friends with them. One of you might be a night owl who bangs around in the kitchen at 2 a.m. while the other is incapable of cleaning a single dish. Tension in your living situation can lead to tension in your relationship with each other outside of your home. It’s important to remember that sometimes a great friend does not make a great roommate, and you should determine whether the risk of strained friendship is worth it.
Rooming with random strangers may be more intimidating, but it can lead to great friendships. If you don’t know a lot of people in the area, rooming with a group of strangers can help you meet new people and make different friends outside of your current group. If you and your roommate don’t become besties, then you always have other people to hang out with and there’s no risk of ruining a long established friendship.
But, you never fully know who you’re getting. The stranger may seem great on the internet or when you first meet them, but your personalities might not mesh, or you could have very different lifestyles. If the stranger ends up being a little too strange, you can always keep to yourself. Nothing says you have to be friends with your roommate.
Conflict and compromise
Living with other people can lead to amazing friendships and bonds, but at least a little conflict is bound to happen in a shared space. When this happens, there are a few things to keep in mind to maintain a healthy roommate relationship.
First, rules and boundaries at the beginning of your time living together. Discuss how you each want to share your space.
Do not let your issues with a roommate build up. Be direct and open with your communication to confront a problem when it happens.
Finally, try to have an open mind. Seek compromise to best cater to your differences.
Messy living habits
A shared living space comes with the shared responsibility of keeping it clean. To avoid confrontation, set up responsibilities and expectations around your shared space. Chore charts are a helpful tool and can be as simple as a daily list of tasks or as complex as a chart with assigned roles.
If you feel like your roommate isn’t keeping up their end of the bargain, talk to them. Maybe they just have messy living habits, but they could be overwhelmed by work and school, or they could be dealing with something more serious. It’s worth a conversation to determine a solution for keeping a tidy home.
Significant others
Dealing with your roommates and their guests can be tricky. After all, you’re both paying rent and have the right to bring over anyone you want. But if it seems like there’s almost always a guest in your home, it can be annoying to feel the pressure to frequently socialize and entertain when you just want to relax.
It can also become a financial burden when the cost of utilities is split in two, but now three people are using them and running the cost up. If you feel like your roommate’s partner is staying over too much — to the point where it feels like you’ve gained an unofficial third roommate — have a conversation with your roommate before it becomes unbearable.
If you’re the roommate who always has their partner over, don’t get defensive when your roommate brings it up with you. Be honest and straightforward, and avoid passive aggression to express your feelings and determine mutually beneficial solutions.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 Student Housing Guide special publication.