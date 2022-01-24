It’s enticing to sign a lease with a big apartment complex that targets student residents — after living on campus, it may seem like the most similar experience. However, don’t overlook smaller options.
Many students, such as UGA junior Nazneen Husain, spent their first year off campus in a smaller complex and enjoyed their time there for a variety of reasons. Smaller does not have to mean a lesser quality experience, and it can come with factors that many might not consider.
Fewer amenities = more affordable
Husain was a resident of Steeplechase Condominiums, a small residence in downtown Athens, and enjoyed the affordability that came with paying for less add-ons.
“A lot of other apartment complexes have pools, a gym, or [even] an office there, but you’re not paying for that [at Steeplechase], making the rent a bit cheaper,” Husain said.
For those who want a more simplistic living experience and don’t mind the absence of amenities, a cheaper, smaller living option could be the perfect fit.
Exploration of quirky architecture
For students interested in unique or vintage architecture and housing features, smaller complexes can provide just that. Many of these spaces are older and come with features such as exposed brick, eccentric bathroom tiling and early-20th century windows.
Because the smaller complexes in Athens are often older, you may notice increased damages and needed repairs when moving in. Students should definitely note any significant concerns regarding ventilation, damaged fixtures or anything else needing updating — leasing companies will usually work with students who address necessary repairs or renovations early on in the leasing process.
More space for alone time
Smaller complexes mean less people overall and potentially more options for one- or two-bedroom units. After living on campus in communal living, it can be nice to get more personal space and quiet in your living situation.
Whether you’re an introvert, want a quiet environment to study in or just want to live alone, a small complex can serve as the perfect home.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 Student Housing Guide special publication.