Depending on where you live, your water, electricity and Internet might be handled by your property managers and included in your rent. But in some cases — especially if you are renting a house or condo — you might need to set up utilities on your own, meaning more bills. Some properties require you to use a specific utility company so make sure that’s clear on your lease.
Make sure to factor utility payments into your monthly living expenses. A good way to manage utilities on your own is to have each roommate take over either water, electricity or Internet, and then settle up at the end of every month.
Where to get started:
Water
Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities | 706-613-3500
Community Water Management | 706-354-0504
Electricity
Georgia Power | 1-888-660-5890
Internet and cable
Spectrum | 877-463-0677
AT&T | 855-957-4313
Trash and recycling
Athens-Clarke County Solid Waste | 706-613-3501
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 Student Housing Guide special publication.