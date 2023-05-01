Congratulations, Jacqueline! We love you and are proud of all you have accomplished these past four years. God bless you and keep you safe. With love from your entire family.
- Athens police investigate fatal shooting on Mitchell Bridge Road
- Kemp signs Coleman-Baker Act into law in Athens
- UGA to host annual candlelight memorial for students, faculty and staff who died in past year
- Clarke County School District accepting feedback on modification of school schedule through April 30
- Winterville man charged with aggravated assault for Hawthorne Extension shooting