Jessica Gratigny | Class of 2023

Congratulations to my beautiful daughter, Jessica. We are so proud of all your accomplishments! On this special day, we wish you happiness and for all your dreams to come true. No matter how tough or how great you become in life’s journey, always give God the praise and glory. Never forget that you will always be our brightest star. We believe in you! We look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in life’s next chapter. We love you! Mom, John, Sarabeth & Olivia Kate