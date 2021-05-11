We are looking for a dedicated journalism professional to serve as adviser to the student-run newsroom of The Red & Black. This person will provide training, feedback, support and counsel to students involved in our award-winning independent news operation.
Key responsibilities
Provide constructive post-publication feedback to newsroom staff — through informal daily comments and weekly written critiques.
Provide pre-publication feedback when requested by student editors — and for investigative projects.
Support the student editor-in-chief and newsroom leadership team with advice on planning, staffing, reader feedback and other questions relating to newsroom management.
Support the newsroom in particular — and The Red & Black as a whole — in our diversity and inclusion efforts.
Participate in regular student newsroom meetings.
Be on hand during print-issue production.
Provide regular training for newsroom staff. This includes: multi-day sessions at the start of each semester, shorter sessions with smaller groups, and workshops throughout the year. Workshops are conducted by the adviser, student leaders and guest speakers.
Assist the enterprise team with open-records requests and investigative reporting tactics.
Serve as a member of the leadership team of The Red & Black and as a liaison between the student newsroom and the business office.
Assist with Red & Black special publications.
Keep students aware of internship opportunities and networking while fostering our relationships with industry groups such as SPJ and ACP.
Must-have qualifications and qualities
An unwavering belief in the vital mission of student media and the civic value of journalism.
A commitment to integrity. The adviser should serve as an ethical lighthouse and assist the student newsroom in navigating potential conflicts of interest.
A demonstrated commitment to diversity and inclusion.
A flexible schedule. The adviser works Sunday-Thursday and attends student-run meetings, generally held in the early evening. Print production takes place Tuesday evenings. Breaking news can intrude beyond traditional working hours.
A college degree in journalism or a related field.
Three to five years professional experience in a news organization.
Experience publishing on a content management system. (We use BLOX from TownNews.)
Nice-to-have qualifications and experience
We don’t expect you to check all the items on this list. You might have other experience that is relevant. Let us know when you apply. But these types of skills are helpful for the position.
Experience working with students, whether as a college instructor or as an internship coordinator.
Experience with multiplatform story production. We know no one can be an expert in all aspects of digital media. But we would be interested in someone with demonstrated skills in at least one area of digital production (podcasting or video editing, for example) and the ability to connect with professionals who could offer training for students in other areas.
Knowledge of Athens and UGA; general knowledge of Georgia news, politics and history.
Experience with the Adobe Creative Cloud family of tools.
Experience with open records and enterprise reporting.
A passion for fact-checking and stellar AP style skills. (You know, for instance, that it’s adviser, not advisor.)
About The Red & Black
Founded in 1893, The Red & Black is a student news organization that covers the University of Georgia and Athens. We are a 501c3 nonprofit with two missions: training students for careers in the news media and serving our audience as an exceptional news source. Independent of the university, we receive no funding from UGA and support ourselves through advertising, events and donations. We publish news daily at redandblack.com and produce a weekly newspaper when UGA classes are in regular session. We have an average of 60,000 weekly visitors to redandblack.com and are one of the largest community news organizations in Georgia. In addition to the student-run newsroom, the organization produces a family of magazine-style special publications and hosts events. Every year more than 200 students are involved in The Red & Black; beyond the newsroom they work in sales, marketing, business, promotion and creative services.
The Red & Black is committed to diversity and inclusion in our organization, in our news coverage and in the audiences we serve. All qualified applicants are considered for positions without regard to race, color, gender identity or expression, religion, national origin, disability or age.
The essentials
This job is based in Athens, Georgia. It cannot be conducted remotely.
Salary range: $45,000-$55,000.
We offer full coverage for health, vision and dental insurance for employees. Spouses, partners and dependents can be included on our insurance but the employee is responsible for the cost of those benefits.
We offer five weeks of paid time off corresponding to the academic calendar (spring break, Thanksgiving week, winter break, and the last week of May). In addition, five paid days can be taken at the employee’s discretion.
The Newsroom Adviser reports to the Executive Director.
To apply
Send a letter, resume and three references to this email.
Applications will be accepted between May 10 and June 13. Interviews will be conducted in the second half of June. The position will begin August 1, 2021.