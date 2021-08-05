The Red & Black Publishing Co. has an immediate opening for a student assistant to work with our executive director on outreach to alumni and friends of The Red & Black. This is an ideal role for someone interested in gaining experience in nonprofit communications and marketing. A passion for journalism and the news industry is a plus.
Our network of alumni includes journalists in organizations such as CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Athletic and the Associated Press, as well as bestselling authors, noted attorneys, acclaimed photographers, nonprofit executives and digital entrepreneurs.
What you’d gain from this experience:
- The chance to meet, interview and network with hundreds of accomplished alums
- Hands-on experience writing short articles and other communications material
- Hands-on experience creating social posts and developing a social media strategy
- The chance to work on high-level projects such as our annual report and major events
- Executive-assistant administrative experience
What your major responsibilities would include:
- Interviewing alumni of The Red & Black for our monthly “alum spotlight” series
- Writing items for, and helping to produce, our monthly alum email newsletter
- Crafting and scheduling social media posts highlighting alum achievement
- Helping to update alumni contact information in our database
- Helping to schedule alumni for workshops and for our mentorship program
- Assisting with special projects such as our annual Georgia-Florida rivalry campaign
- Minor clerical/administrative tasks (No, you will not fetch coffee.)
What we’re looking for:
- Someone with excellent verbal and written communication skills
- A person who can be proactive and follow through on projects
- Someone with experience in basic journalism skills (interviews, AP style, clear writing) from coursework, journalism experience or internships
- Someone who pays exceptional attention to detail
- What would be nice, but is not required, would be someone with experience using tools such as Canva, Spark, MailChimp and TweetDeck. Basic video editing experience would be great.
The details:
- This is a 10-12 hour per week position.
- The ideal schedule is two half days in the office with some work being done remotely
- This position includes a small stipend ($300 per month, paid in two payments of $150 — on the 15th and the last day of the month).
- There is a parking space at our Baxter Street office assigned to this position which can be used Monday-Friday and is walking distance from Main Campus.
- This position reports to the executive director.
- Applications due: August 23. The position starts September 7. The ideal candidate would be able to work through the end of the school year (May 2022).
Click here to complete an application form
About The Red & Black
Founded in 1893, The Red & Black is a student news organization that covers the University of Georgia and Athens. We are a 501c3 nonprofit with two missions: training students for careers in the news media and serving our audience as an exceptional news source. Independent of the university, we receive no funding from UGA and support ourselves through advertising, events and donations. We publish news daily at redandblack.com and produce a weekly newspaper when UGA classes are in regular session. We have an average of 60,000 weekly visitors to redandblack.com and are one of the largest community news organizations in Georgia. In addition to the student-run newsroom, we produce a family of magazine-style special publications and host events. Every year more than 250 students are involved in The Red & Black; beyond the newsroom they work in sales, marketing, business, promotion and creative services.
The Red & Black is committed to diversity and inclusion in our organization, in our news coverage and in the audiences we serve. All qualified applicants are considered for positions without regard to race, color, gender identity or expression, religion, national origin, disability or age. The only stipulation for this position is that the applicant must be a currently enrolled student at the University of Georgia.