The Red & Black Publishing Company has an immediate opening for the new position of Creative Services Manager. This student assistant position will report to the Creative Services Director.
This student position has these primary responsibilities:
Working with the Creative Services Director on various advertising campaigns: Research, Ideation, Design, Production, and Presentation processes
Designing advertisements for the Red & Black and its clients.
Assisting the advertising department in checking ad availability and content
Basic back end tasks for our website (no coding required)
General Office
What we will offer you:
- Hands-on experience in a real-world multimedia publishing company with a 128-year history of innovation
- The chance to learn new skills from our professional staff and workshops.
- The opportunity to build a portfolio of professional work for clients
- Participation in a collaborative, fun and creative workplace as you work with our student and professional staff to expand our studio capabilities and creative services
- A modest stipend ($500 per month) and the opportunity to earn bonuses on client work
- Opportunity for advancement
What we’re looking for:
- Basic knowledge of Adobe Suite (Indesign, Illustrator, Photoshop), and google drive. Additional training will be provided.
- Willingness to work with clients, handle and implement critiques.
- Strong organizational skills.
- This is a part time position and will require 15 hours a week.
- Willing to work with class schedules if feasible. Must be available for Tuesday production nights.
- Office hours are Mon-Thurs 10-5, Fri 9-2
The details:
- Complete the application form here.
- Complete the application at this link.
- Applications due: May 15
- Position starts: mid-May for training. The ideal candidate would be able to work over the summer 2023 term through fall 2023.
About The Red & Black
Founded in 1893, The Red & Black is a student news organization that covers the University of Georgia and Athens. We are a 501c3 nonprofit with two missions: training students for careers in the news media and serving our audience as an exceptional news source. Independent of the university, we receive no funding from UGA and support ourselves through advertising, events and donations. We publish news daily at redandblack.com and produce a weekly newspaper when UGA classes are in regular session. We have an average of 60,000 weekly visitors to redandblack.com and are one of the largest community news organizations in Georgia. In addition to the student-run newsroom, we produce a family of magazine-style special publications and host events. Every year more than 250 students are involved in The Red & Black; beyond the newsroom they work in sales, marketing, business, promotion and creative services.
The Red & Black is committed to diversity and inclusion in our organization, in our news coverage and in the audiences we serve. All qualified applicants are considered for positions without regard to race, color, gender identity or expression, religion, national origin, disability or age. The only stipulation for this position is that the applicant must be a currently enrolled student at the University of Georgia.