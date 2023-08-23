Distribution Manager
The Distribution Manager is responsible for the distribution management and assistance of all print products (weekly paper, special printed publications, and magazines). This part-time managerial position is to fulfill the following responsibilities:
Manage and assist in distribution of all print products
On and Off campus for weekly print edition
Maintain an up-to-date distribution route/list for each publication
Maintain accurate distribution and return counts for all print products
Keep accurate records of routes and returns
Verify, Manage and Fulfill repairs of newsstands
Maintain a working inventory of spare/scrap parts for repairs
Create a process for new distribution location requests
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS/SKILLS:
Education: Associate’s Degree preferred, High School considered if meets other qualification requirements
3+ years of demonstrated success in management and/or delivery
Excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication
Computer literacy
Excellent knowledge of tools and repair
PREFERRED EXPERIENCE/SKILLS:
A strong knowledge of the UGA Campus layout and surrounding areas
Experience with Google products (Calendar, Drive, etc)
Compensation
10 hours a week plus 4 hours distribution On Campus every Thursday along with Special Publication’s distro on Friday’s when permitted. Pay rate of $200.00 a week.
Pre-employement requirements
Valid driver's license, current automobile insurance, and verification that applicant is legally authorized to work in the United States. Criminal background check, verification of work history and references.
Please submit a resume and cover letter to mmooney@randb.com.
About The Red & Black Publishing Co.
The Red & Black Publishing Co. is a 510(c)(3) not-for-profit organization formed in 1980 when The Red & Black became independent from the University of Georgia. As a nonprofit student media organization we have a twofold mission: to serve the UGA and Athens communities with timely and reliable news coverage, and to train students for future careers in journalism and the media industry.