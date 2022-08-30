The Red & Black Publishing Company, Inc., is looking for an Executive Director to lead our nonprofit student news organization. The ideal candidate will be an innovative thinker with a passion for journalism and a track record of stellar nonprofit management experience.
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit student news organization, we have dual and intertwined missions: providing reliable, independent news for our community while giving students hands-on training in all aspects of the news business.
The Executive Director helms our organization, working daily with the student and professional staff of The Red & Black and engaging with the friends and alumni of our organization. This role combines development, fundraising, management and strategic planning skills.
This position presents an exciting and essential professional opportunity to work with an award-winning news nonprofit as we enter our 130th year and move closer to our goal of financial independence with the creation of a foundation to support our work.
This position reports to the Board of Directors of The Red & Black Publishing, Co.
What you'll do
- Work with everyone at The Red & Black to achieve our strategic goals of journalism excellence, student training, publishing innovation, audience growth and financial sustainability.
- Work with our Board on our key strategic project: creating a foundation to support The Red & Black’s mission
- Manage the small team of full-time professional staff.
- Work with the Chief Financial Officer and the Board to set the annual budget for the organization, manage adherence to the budget, and provide regular status reports.
- Manage our major regular fundraising efforts while looking for new opportunities.
- Manage our existing grant programs while looking for new opportunities.
- Manage our existing scholarship programs while looking for new opportunities.
- Support and grow our organization-wide commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
- Support and grow our organization-wide commitment to digital-first news coverage and training.
- Manage our alumni relations and mentorship programs.
- Regularly communicate with the Friends of The Red & Black, a community of alums, readers and supporters
- Represent The Red & Black in the community.
What we're looking for
Must-have requirements and qualities
- Bachelor’s degree in journalism, business or other relevant field
- Experience setting and adhering to organizational budgets
- Proven management skills in coaching, motivating and promoting teamwork
- Strategic planning experience
- Proven commitment to fostering Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the workplace
- An understanding of the importance of community journalism and journalism training
- Exceptional written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to juggle multiple projects in a fast-paced, digital-first environment
Skills and experience that would be great to have
- Editorial or publishing management experience
- Experience with relationship management tools (we use Bloomerang)
- Experience with email tools and databases (we use MailChimp)
- Experience with fundraising platforms (we use GiveButter)
- Experience with financial management programs (we use QuickBooks)
- Knowledge of the University of Georgia and Athens communities
The ideal candidate would possess combined experience in journalism, management and nonprofit development. We realize that does not represent a traditional career path or typical skill set. Not everyone will check all the boxes — but there might be boxes we haven’t considered. In your cover letter, please highlight any professional or lived experiences that you believe set you apart as a candidate.
More about us
The Red & Black Publishing Company, Inc. is an independent, not-for-profit corporation which publishes daily news at redandblack.com and circulates the largest print college newspaper in Georgia. A digital-first news operation, we also publish magazines, provide creative advertising services and host special events.
Founded in 1893, The Red & Black has been operationally and financially independent from the University of Georgia since 1980. While advertising revenue is the most significant way we fund our operations, we have made a strategic decision to develop other revenue sources including donations, grants and events. In 2021, The Red & Black was accepted as the first student-newsroom member of the prestigious Institute for Nonprofit News.
The Red & Black Publishing Co. is an equal opportunity employer committed to building an inclusive, collaborative and respectful workplace.
Details
This is an in-person position. While we offer flextime and hybrid schedules for most staff, the Executive Director needs to be in the office a minimum of three days a week.
We are located in Athens, Georgia, nationally ranked as the best college town in America and home to music, arts, great dining — and, of course — the defending national football champions.
This position includes a base salary and an incentive plan. We offer medical, dental, and vision coverage as well as five weeks of paid vacation.
To apply
Send cover letter and resume to: publisher@randb.com
All applications received by Sept. 30, 2022 will be considered.
The position is scheduled to start Jan. 17, 2023