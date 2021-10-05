The Red & Black Publishing Company has an immediate opening for the new position of Multimedia Studio Assistant.
This student position has these primary responsibilities:
- Helping to manage the schedule and use of the Red & Black multimedia studio, which includes photography space and an area for audio/video recording.
- Taking photographs and video for Red & Black advertising clients. The major focus for fall 2021 will be the virtual Housing Fair.
- Taking photographs and video for Red & Black promotions, such as merchandise images for our online store or videos for alumni outreach and fundraising.
- Taking headshots of Red & Black staff (and possibly of clients).
- Offer training on equipment to Red & Black staff.
What we will offer you:
- Hands-on experience in a real-world multimedia publishing company with a 128-year history of innovation
- The chance to learn new skills from our professional staff and workshops.
- The opportunity to build a portfolio of professional work for clients
- Participation in a collaborative, fun and creative workplace as you work with our student and professional staff to expand our studio capabilities and creative services
- A modest stipend ($300 per month) and the opportunity to earn bonuses on client work
- Opportunity for advancement
What we’re looking for:
- Experience in still photography and video
- Photo editing experience
- Video editing experience
- Studio lighting experience is preferred but not required
- Strong organizational skills
- Reliability and responsibility (you will be working with some pricey equipment)
- Availability to work 12-15 hours per week. This will include a set schedule of 8 hours in the office during regular business hours (for example Tuesday and Thursday afternoons) and 5-7 hours outside of the office on client shoots or other such assignments.
The details:
- Complete the application at this link.
- Applications due: Oct. 11
- Position starts: week of Nov. 1. The ideal candidate would be able to work through Spring semester (May 2022).
About The Red & Black
Founded in 1893, The Red & Black is a student news organization that covers the University of Georgia and Athens. We are a 501c3 nonprofit with two missions: training students for careers in the news media and serving our audience as an exceptional news source. Independent of the university, we receive no funding from UGA and support ourselves through advertising, events and donations. We publish news daily at redandblack.com and produce a weekly newspaper when UGA classes are in regular session. We have an average of 60,000 weekly visitors to redandblack.com and are one of the largest community news organizations in Georgia. In addition to the student-run newsroom, we produce a family of magazine-style special publications and host events. Every year more than 250 students are involved in The Red & Black; beyond the newsroom they work in sales, marketing, business, promotion and creative services.
The Red & Black is committed to diversity and inclusion in our organization, in our news coverage and in the audiences we serve. All qualified applicants are considered for positions without regard to race, color, gender identity or expression, religion, national origin, disability or age. The only stipulation for this position is that the applicant must be a currently enrolled student at the University of Georgia.