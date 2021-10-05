Athens, GA (30605)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.