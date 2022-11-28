We are looking for a dedicated journalism professional to serve as adviser to the award-winning student-run newsroom of The Red & Black. This person will provide training, feedback, support and counsel to students involved in our independent news operation.
Priorities in this search are a person who can support the students in our ongoing transition to a digital-first news operation and who will support our organization-wide commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Key responsibilities
- Provide constructive post-publication feedback to newsroom staff — through informal daily comments and weekly written critiques.
- Provide pre-publication feedback when requested by student editors.
- Provide counsel and feedback for investigative projects at all stages of reporting.
- Support the student editor-in-chief and newsroom leadership team with advice on planning, staffing, reader feedback and other questions relating to newsroom management.
- Support the newsroom in particular — and The Red & Black as a whole — in our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts.
- Participate in regular student newsroom meetings.
- Provide regular training for newsroom staff. This includes: multi-day sessions at the start of each semester, shorter sessions with smaller groups, and workshops throughout the year. Workshops are conducted by the adviser, student leaders and guest speakers.
- Assist the enterprise team with open-records requests and investigative reporting tactics.
- Serve as a member of the leadership team of The Red & Black and as a liaison between the student newsroom and the business office.
- Be on hand during print-issue production.
- Assist with Red & Black special publications.
- Keep students aware of internship opportunities and networking while fostering our relationships with industry groups such as SPJ and ACP.
Must-have qualifications and qualities
- An unwavering belief in the mission of student media and the civic value of journalism.
- A commitment to integrity. The adviser should serve as an ethical lighthouse and assist the student newsroom in navigating potential conflicts of interest.
- A demonstrated commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
- A flexible schedule. The adviser generally works Sunday-Thursday and attends student-run meetings, which generally are held in the early evening. Print production takes place Tuesday evenings. Breaking news can intrude beyond traditional working hours.
- A college degree in journalism or a related field.
- Three to five years professional experience in a news organization.
- A passion for fact-checking and stellar AP style skills. (You know, for instance, that it’s adviser, not advisor.)
- Experience publishing on a content management system. (We use BLOX from TownNews.)
Nice-to-have qualifications and experience:
We don’t expect you to check all the items on this list. You might have other professional and personal experiences that are relevant. Let us know about them. But these types of skills are helpful for the position.
- Experience working with students, whether as a college instructor or as an internship coordinator.
- Experience with multiplatform story production. We know no one can be an expert in all aspects of digital media. But we would be interested in someone with demonstrated skills in digital production (podcasting or video editing, for example) and the ability to connect with professionals who could offer training for students in other areas.
- Knowledge of Athens and UGA; general knowledge of Georgia news, politics and history.
- Experience with the Adobe Creative Cloud family of tools.
- Experience with open records and enterprise reporting.
About The Red & Black
Founded in 1893, The Red & Black is a student news organization that covers the University of Georgia and Athens. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with two missions: training students for careers in the news media and serving our audience as an exceptional news source. Independent of the university, we receive no funding from UGA and support ourselves through advertising, events and donations. We publish news daily at redandblack.com and produce a weekly newspaper when UGA classes are in regular session. We have an average of 60,000 weekly visitors to redandblack.com and are one of the largest community news organizations in Georgia. In addition to the student-run newsroom, the organization produces a family of magazine-style special guides and hosts special events. Every year more than 250 students are involved in The Red & Black; beyond the newsroom they work in sales, marketing, business, promotion and creative services.
The Red & Black is committed to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in our organization, in our news coverage and in the audiences we serve. All qualified applicants are considered for positions without regard to race, color, gender identity or expression, religion, national origin, disability or age.
Basics
- This job is based in Athens, Georgia. It cannot be conducted remotely. A small relocation stipend can be available for candidates outside of Athens.
- Salary range: $45,000-$50,000.
- Health, vision and dental insurance.
- We offer five weeks of paid time off corresponding to the academic calendar (spring break, Thanksgiving week, winter break and the last week of May). In addition, five paid days can be taken at the employee’s discretion.
- The Newsroom Adviser reports to the Executive Director.
- This position has room for career growth and development, with the possibility of growing into the Editorial Director role with more oversight for organization-wide initiatives and products.
To apply
- Send a letter, resume and three references to adviser@randb.com.
- All applications received between Nov. 28 and Dec. 31, 2022 will be reviewed.
- Interviews will be conducted in early January 2023.
- Ideally the Adviser would start in February 2023.