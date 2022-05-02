The Red & Black is hiring three paid positions for our recruitment and outreach team starting this fall 2022. These roles are ideally two-semester roles.
Recruitment Manager
The Recruitment Manager serves as the face of The Red & Black for students who join the newsroom. The Recruitment Manager is part coach and part cheerleader, walking students through their test assignments and offering training on essentials such as reporting, use of quotes, interviewing, AP style, journalism ethics and news judgment.
Major responsibilities
Manages the recruitment staff: including at least one assistant recruitment manager and one outreach coordinator
Reviews and updates the recruit training curriculum with the newsroom leadership and newsroom adviser/executive director
Manages the recruitment process, tracking recruits as they progress through training and assigning them to desks
Conducts training and read-throughs with recruits
Organizes and conducts workshops and meetings for recruits
Serves on the Diversity and Inclusion Committee
Helps to update the Red & Black style guide with feedback from recruits
Recruitment Assistant
The Recruitment Assistant works with the Recruitment Manager to guide students through the recruitment process, offering training on essentials such as reporting, use of quotes, interviewing, AP style, journalism ethics and news judgment.
Outreach Manager
The Outreach Manager works with the Recruitment team to attract new recruits from all over the University of Georgia campus. The Outreach Manager also works to develop relationships with campus offices as well as organizations and businesses in the Athens community. The Outreach Manager assists with diversifying the staff at The Red & Black, as well as improve readership in the community.