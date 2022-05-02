Now Hiring

The Red & Black is hiring three paid positions for our recruitment and outreach team starting this fall 2022. These roles are ideally two-semester roles. 

Recruitment Manager

The Recruitment Manager serves as the face of The Red & Black for students who join the newsroom. The Recruitment Manager is part coach and part cheerleader, walking students through their test assignments and offering training on essentials such as reporting, use of quotes, interviewing, AP style, journalism ethics and news judgment. 

Major responsibilities

  • Manages the recruitment staff: including at least one assistant recruitment manager and one outreach coordinator

  • Reviews and updates the recruit training curriculum with the newsroom leadership and newsroom adviser/executive director

  • Manages the recruitment process, tracking recruits as they progress through training and assigning them to desks

  • Conducts training and read-throughs with recruits

  • Organizes and conducts workshops and meetings for recruits

  • Serves on the Diversity and Inclusion Committee

  • Helps to update the Red & Black style guide with feedback from recruits

Here is the link to apply.

Recruitment Assistant

The Recruitment Assistant works with the Recruitment Manager to guide students through the recruitment process, offering training on essentials such as reporting, use of quotes, interviewing, AP style, journalism ethics and news judgment. 

Here is the link to apply.

Outreach Manager 

The Outreach Manager works with the Recruitment team to attract new recruits from all over the University of Georgia campus. The Outreach Manager also works to develop relationships with campus offices as well as organizations and businesses in the Athens community. The Outreach Manager assists with diversifying the staff at The Red & Black, as well as improve readership in the community. 

Here is the link to apply.