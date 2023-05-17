The Red & Black has an immediate opening for the social media editor position, to be filled by a current University of Georgia student.
Ideal candidates will have a background in journalism, familiarity with journalistic style, standards and ethics, and experience working with Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Candidates will have excellent digital communication skills and the ability to work quickly in the event of breaking news or changes in coverage.
This position can be done remotely. This editor is also expected to attend a 30-minute virtual meeting on Thursday and Sunday evenings. There are mandatory in-person trainings at our Athens office on June 5-7. Otherwise, it is expected that the editor is contributing to social content daily and is responsive to the newsroom throughout the day.
The term for this position will run from June 5 until July 31, with the opportunity for the social media editor to apply for the same role for the fall semester. This role pays a bi-weekly stipend of $250 for a total of $500 a month.
Job Description:
This editor promotes Red & Black news content on all platforms. Platforms include Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.
This includes:
- Scheduling social posts in Buffer across all platforms
- Coordinating with the sales/marketing team on sponsored social media
- Coordinating with sales/marketing and other Red & Black departments on contests and giveaways
- Analyzing engagement on social and sharing findings with the newsrooms
- Attending budget meetings to know what’s coming up
- Consistent communication with Digital Managing Editor
- Creating social graphics to add to feeds
Preferred Skills:
- Excellent daily digital communication skills
- Takes initiative to schedule content as well as highlight archival work in response to relevant happenings in the local, state, national or global communities
- Thinks innovatively about social strategy
- Background in journalism, either through work experience or class experience
- An understanding of The Red & Black’s mission and coverage
- Detail oriented, prioritizing clean and factual copy